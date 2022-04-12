Phelps United Receives Qualified Minority Business Enterprise Certification

Phelps United
Logo
Phelps United LLC was recently recertified as a Qualified Minority Business Enterprise in Southern California. Based in Costa Mesa, CA, Phelps United has long demonstrated its dedication to having and cultivating a diverse and inclusive workforce.
Phelps United LLC, a leading eCommerce brand accelerator, enablement platform, and marketplace agency, is helmed by Larry Weng, a visionary businessman whose origins hails from Japan. "Being an immigrant and naturalized citizen, I am proud of our diverse workforce and the opportunities our great country affords minorities like myself," said Weng.
The Qualified Minority Business Enterprise certification is given by the Southern California Minority Supplier Development Council (SCMSDC). This council is the region's preeminent corporate membership organization committed to supplier diversity and the success of minority businesses. In Southern California, they represent the interests of more than 900,000 minority businesses and serve nearly 1,300 NMSDC-certified Minority Business Enterprises (MBEs) and more than 1,700 National corporate members.
To qualify for the certification, the firm must be a for-profit business, and 51% of its workforce must identify as ethnic minorities. Of Phelps United's total employee base, 57% belong to an ethnic minority. This is the third year in a row that the Company has received the certification, showing that they view diversity as an essential part of the company's success.
At Phelps United, diversity, equity, and inclusion are fundamental to its Core Values. It's about unique perspectives, varying backgrounds, ideas, and belonging. The company believes this is a key contributor to its continued success. "It's about all backgrounds and beliefs that come together and lead to better discussions, decisions, and outcomes for everyone. We strongly support personal growth, professional advancement, and a culture where your ideas are heard, and you are valued," said Weng.
For more information on Phelps United and its commitment to diversity in the workplace, or to speak to Larry Weng, please contact sam@superconnectormedia.com.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.