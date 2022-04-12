Positive Singles All Set to Offer Trans Dating Services for TS People With Herpes and STDs

NEW YORK - April 12, 2022 - (

)

Positive Singles is one of the popular online dating sites that has been doing great work. They have managed to make quite a mark, as there are a lot of verified people on their site who have been trying their luck in finding the right date.

The site currently announced that they will be offering TS dating services as well. The underlying idea simply is to give transgender people the perfect platform wherein they can freely express themselves and find the right partner without being judged.

Suny Joes, the project manager, was quoted as saying, "We know that even the transgender community have a hard time dealing with all the judgment they are often subjected to. This can make dating ridiculously hard for them. So, we decided to have the best community for them and offer the right dating help."

There is no denying the fact that a lot of people have managed to be happy and seek the right soulmate as well. The site has plenty of interactive features that have been helping the members break the ice and find a potential match for themselves. The site believes in offering the right privacy and thereby all the profile details of the members are kept secret and no one who is not authorized to do so will be able to access the data.

This gives the users a sense of confidence and security as it allows them to use the site sans worries. Most people on the site have been extremely happy with the experience.

Those who would like to know the best ways by which they, too, can give themselves the right shot at finding a partner and those who would like to register on the site should make it a point to visit https://www.positivesingles.com/herpes/ts-dating-with-herpes-and-stds

About Positive Singles

Positive Singles is one of the top online dating sites that has been creating the right buzz for offering the best interactive features. They now have a dedicated section for transgender people who are on the lookout to seek the right partner for themselves.

Press Release Service by

Original Source: