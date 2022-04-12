Newswire Explains How to Format a Press Release Dateline Using AP Style

NEW YORK - April 12, 2022 - (

AP Style stands for Associated Press Style and refers to the standardization of content that allows media around the world to have consistent and uniform structure for news writing, grammar, abbreviations and titles.

When it comes to press release writing, AP Style is considered the gold standard.

As the marketplace gets more crowded and the competition to capture consumer attention intensifies, Newswire, an industry leader in press release distribution services, is empowering marketing professionals to hone their writing skills and leverage AP Style to their advantage.

"Just as the structure of a press release is important, so, too, is the content," said Charlie Terenzio, CMO and SVP of Media and Marketing Communications at Newswire. "Using AP Style when writing a press release demonstrates a brand's professionalism and betters its chances of connecting with the media because the content covers the information needed for a journalist to develop a story on their own."

When it comes to this topic, a frequently asked question is how do you format a press release dateline using AP Style?

The dateline is located at the beginning of a press release and is the first thing readers and journalists consume.

Its purpose is to tell the reader when and where the story originated.

Per AP Style, the dateline should include "a city name, entirely in capital letters, followed in most cases by the name of the state, county, or territory where the city is located." It's important to note certain major cities such as New York City are written as NEW YORK and Washington D.C. is WASHINGTON. Refer to the AP Stylebook for clarification on how to properly format your city and state.

"Journalists and consumers alike want to know the content they're reading is real, current news," Terenzio added. "A proper dateline formatted using AP Style provides readers with this information at first glance."

