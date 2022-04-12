Newswire Explains How to Format a Press Release Dateline Using AP Style

AP Style stands for Associated Press Style and refers to the standardization of content that allows media around the world to have consistent and uniform structure for news writing, grammar, abbreviations and titles.
When it comes to press release writing, AP Style is considered the gold standard.
As the marketplace gets more crowded and the competition to capture consumer attention intensifies, Newswire, an industry leader in press release distribution services, is empowering marketing professionals to hone their writing skills and leverage AP Style to their advantage.
"Just as the structure of a press release is important, so, too, is the content," said Charlie Terenzio, CMO and SVP of Media and Marketing Communications at Newswire. "Using AP Style when writing a press release demonstrates a brand's professionalism and betters its chances of connecting with the media because the content covers the information needed for a journalist to develop a story on their own."
When it comes to this topic, a frequently asked question is how do you format a press release dateline using AP Style?
The dateline is located at the beginning of a press release and is the first thing readers and journalists consume.
Its purpose is to tell the reader when and where the story originated.
Per AP Style, the dateline should include "a city name, entirely in capital letters, followed in most cases by the name of the state, county, or territory where the city is located." It's important to note certain major cities such as New York City are written as NEW YORK and Washington D.C. is WASHINGTON. Refer to the AP Stylebook for clarification on how to properly format your city and state.
"Journalists and consumers alike want to know the content they're reading is real, current news," Terenzio added. "A proper dateline formatted using AP Style provides readers with this information at first glance."
To learn more visit Newswire.com today.
About Newswire
Newswire delivers press releases and multimedia distribution software and services (SaaS) that empower the Earned Media Advantage: greater brand awareness, increased traffic, greater return on media and marketing communications spend, and the competitive edge. With over a decade of experience, Newswire continues to provide its customers with the ability to deliver the right message to the right audience at the right time through the right medium.
For more information, visit http://www.newswire.com.
Contact Information:
Charlie Terenzio
CMO and SVP of Media and Marketing Communications
Newswire
Office: 813-480-3766
Email: charlie@newswire.com
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.