Carriage House Capital Seeking Investment Bankers & Licensed Brokers to Assist with Overflow of Referral Business

Scottsdale, Arizona--(Newsfile Corp. - April 12, 2022) - Carriage House Capital (CHC), a financial consulting and advisory service, announced today it is seeking to partner or create joint venture relationships with licensed and non-licensed investment bankers, home offices, venture groups that may be looking for exceptional opportunities to enhance their deal flow. Established in 1989, CHC assists early-stage companies that are looking for equity funding sources, mergers, reverse mergers, acquisitions & IPO's, accounting, and legal services. We also introduce PR and IR contacts, stock transfer agents, build corporate decks and write announcements.
Due to our longevity in the business, we receive deals from direct referral and other investment banking firms when a company is too early stage or too small for them. We're currently overwhelmed with new deals and looking for additional investment bankers, venture groups, licensed broker dealers and Home Offices to team up with. We introduce clients to licensed bankers that can assist the client with funding. We deal with companies are seeking $5m to $50+ million in equity funding that are public or looking to go public.
For more information, contact Carriage House Capital via info@carriagehousecapital.com.
About Carriage House Capital
Carriage House Capital (CHC) with over 60 years in the banking industry, we specialize in all phases of early stage private and public companies. With our expertise and extensive contacts that cover every phase of public and private companies, we can accommodate your corporate needs.
For more information, contact Carriage House Capital via info@carriagehousecapital.com
To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/120111
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.