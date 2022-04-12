Gridd® Mobile Simplifies Sustainable Practices in the Build Industry

FreeAxez, manufacturer of the Gridd® low-profile raised access floor system, announces the enhanced developments of its Augmented Reality mobile application Gridd® Mobile, further backing FreeAxez's mission to support the circular economy. Designed for use on mobile devices, the application gives facility managers, IT teams, electricians, and maintenance personnel everything they need to know about their in-floor power and data cabling in the palm of their hand.
Gridd Mobile simplifies the entire cabling infrastructure management process. Reconfiguring workspaces is now faster and more user-friendly and agile than ever before, saving time and freeing up resources. Additionally, the reusability, recyclability, and long life of the Gridd product lines promote a more sustainable business model, allowing operations to further transition to the circular economy.
"Using AR technology, Gridd Mobile shows the exact location of power, voice, and data cabling under the floor," says Jillian Chimenti, Client Success Manager for FreeAxez. "This application helps facility management teams keep pace and eliminate knowledge loss as their business evolves."
Gridd Mobile is further backed by the design and technical support team at FreeAxez to include customized content for facilities. QR readers also provide access to product information to educate facility teams. Gridd Mobile extends the lifecycle of the building by helping to maintain spaces while having the ability to make endless moves which helps contribute to sustainability.
Gridd Mobile features include:
- AR views of power and low-voltage cabling
- Access to as-built drawings
- The ability to record cabling changes
- QR reader for product details
- Access to attic stock
- Original site pictures
- How-to guides
- Technical support
When used in conjunction with the Gridd® Adaptive Cabling Distribution® System and Gridd® Power, Gridd Mobile enables a precise power and cable management overview without the need to lift the floor covering.
Virtual through-the-floor awareness of power and cabling configurations as well as access to technical data and project details are a few of the ways the application is helping move the circular economy forward. Office renovations, technology upgrades, and staffing changes are no longer an issue as accessing and tracking current layouts below the floor is even more simplified.
Gridd Mobile furthers the mission at FreeAxez to provide a sustainable solution that is good for people and the environment by supporting product longevity, which is a powerfully sustainable practice.
Learn more about the Gridd raised floor, Gridd Power, and Gridd Mobile by FreeAxez at https://freeaxez.com.
About FreeAxez
FreeAxez is the developer, innovator, and manufacturer of the low-profile adaptive cabling distribution system Gridd®. The Gridd modular, 100% steel structure is completely reusable, recyclable, and enables efficient space reconfiguration. Gridd provides flexibility throughout the life cycle of the building, substantially contributing to the circular economy.
Gridd enables fast and efficient space reconfiguration by eliminating the need to relocate cables behind walls or in drop ceilings. This substantially reduces labor, materials, and energy for infrastructure updates while also reducing the corresponding waste, further improving the circular economy performance of buildings in which it is installed.
FreeAxez's Gridd access flooring systems are designed to be used in virtually any space for the efficient distribution and reconfiguration of power, data, and voice cables. Gridd is made from high-strength steel with polyethylene underlayment and insulating sheets. In addition to containing recycled content, the materials are also completely recyclable. To learn more, please visit https://www.freeaxez.com and follow FreeAxez on LinkedIn, Facebook, and Twitter.
Media Contact for FreeAxez:
Kaelee Geertgens
FreeAxez LLC
marketing@freeaxez.com
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.