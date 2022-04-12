Mom Bomb Announces Issuance of New Patent for CBD Bath Products

BOSTON - April 12, 2022 - (

Mom Bomb, a pioneer in the bath and beauty industry, today announced that the U.S. patent and trademark office has issued a new patent, No.11,285,086, further strengthening the company's intellectual property position and coverage for the company's line of "Calm Bomb®" bath products that include bath bombs, bath salts, scrubs and soaks.

The patent, titled, "Method for Making an Acid Etched Cannabinoid Molecule Bath Bomb," covers the method for making a cannabinoid molecule bath bomb by first etching the surface of at least one A9 tetrahydro cannabinol molecule and cannabidiol molecule.

"The patent demonstrates our commitment to developing superior products, which allow us to increase our impact to mothers in crisis," said Heather Roberts, Chief Volunteer of Mom Bomb. "We are thrilled to be adding to our already robust line of natural, made in the USA bath and beauty products for men, women, and children and donating 100% of the profits to charity helping mothers in crisis."

For more information about Mom Bomb, please visit the website at BuyBombsHelpMoms.com and contact info@MomBomb.org.

Our Mission: Mom Bomb Giving is a non-profit organization dedicated to helping mothers in crisis by providing services that lighten the load and allow them to find space within the chaos to catch their breath. We are a self-sufficient organization that does not solely depend on donations but funds itself through the sale of our all-natural, luxury bath products for men, women, and children.

Our Vision: Our brand is unique in that we give 100% of our profits to charity helping mothers in crisis. In a world of marketing spin, our intentions are pure. We sell all-natural, luxury bath products for men, women, and children and use the proceeds to support those who use our products. Shouldn't the brands that we support also support us back? Mom Bomb is For Us and By Us for mothers. Our goal is to create a world that is less transactional and truly mission-based.

