Mint Condition Sale Brings Franchising Opportunities to Houston

The Mint Condition franchise is expanding in a big way with the sale of a Master Franchise concept in Houston, which will bring franchising opportunities to the area for aspiring business owners. A commercial cleaning company established in 1996, Mint Condition will reach 7.1 million people in the Houston market.

"As a 15-year resident in the Houston area, I knew I wanted to start a business that would fit the economy and needs of our growing city," Mark Sheppard, Mint Condition's Houston Master Franchise owner, said. "Not only do I get a chance to provide stellar customer service to our customers, but I get to help others in our community start and grow their own cleaning businesses. That is the greatest satisfaction I get with Mint Condition."

Mint Condition's Master Franchise sale brings big opportunities for aspiring franchisees to the region. These unit franchises will provide commercial cleaning services to entities such as banks, medical facilities, business offices, religious facilities, and manufacturing facilities throughout the Houston area.

"As the CEO of Mint Condition, I have a special place in my heart for Texas. I served my basic training at Lackland Air Force Base and later raised my family in Katy, Texas, just outside of Houston, so we are delighted to see a Mint Condition in this great city," Mint Condition CEO Jack Saumby said. "We feel that with Mark's business skill sets and leadership style, he is an ideal fit to launch his business within the Houston community, and we are excited to see him grow the Houston market."

Mint Condition provides professional cleaning, disinfecting, and janitorial services to businesses throughout the country. With values such as quality cleaning, convenience, and health, Mint Condition can guarantee peace of mind through its expert cleaning services. Mint Condition also promises top-notch customer service, providing support and timely service to customers.

Franchising opportunities are now available in the Houston area, with single units available for ownership. Mint Condition's proven business model allows unit franchise owners to make a supplemental income and build a lasting business through both part-time and full-time opportunities. Unit franchises also allow owners to get started in business ownership without worrying about accounting, selling, or revenue loss. Mint Condition handles all aspects of business ownership that might seem stressful or intimidating, and franchisees are provided with the accounts they need to get started.

For more information on the Unit Franchise Program, visit https://mintconditioninc.com/franchise-opportunities/unit-franchise/

