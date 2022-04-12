Chargeback Gurus Announces Appointment of COO

DALLAS - April 12, 2022 - (

Chargeback Gurus, a global leader in chargeback prevention and recovery services, today announced that Rodrigo Figueroa has been appointed Chief Operating Officer, a new position within the company. Figueroa will work closely with Chargeback Gurus co-founders Srii Srinivasan and Suresh Dakshina, who serve as CEO and President, respectively.

As COO of Chargeback Gurus, Figueroa will build a sustainable structure to support further growth, overseeing operations, technology and client success. He will ensure that these pillars of the company form a solid foundation for new business and rapid expansion.

"Rodrigo comes to us with decades of international transaction and fraud risk management experience," said Srinivasan. "I'm excited to have him work with us on our global expansion into Europe, Latin America and other areas. Rodrigo's experience in fighting fraud end to end will help us take our products and services to the next level and better serve the entire payments ecosystem."

"Rodrigo is considered one of the top fraud security risk management experts in the world," said Dakshina. "His knowledge of global fraud and e-commerce risk and his depth of experience will help Chargeback Gurus expand toward end-to-end transaction fraud risk management, including fraud prevention, chargeback prevention and chargeback recovery."

Figueroa previously served as the head of fraud oversight at PayPal. In this role, he helped PayPal implement a second line of defense fraud risk management framework. Figueroa also served as the global head of fraud oversight for Citibank Consumer Banking, overseeing fraud risk management around the world, including the US, Latin America and Asia.

"Chargeback Gurus has an amazing reputation and an amazing product, and I want to build on that," said Rodrigo. "I'm excited to be able to support a rapidly growing company, and to be able to help drive that growth and see the results first-hand."

About Chargeback Gurus

Chargeback Gurus is a global fintech company helping businesses fight, prevent and win chargebacks and has recovered over $1.5 billion for their clients. As trusted advisors to credit card networks and Fortune 500 companies, the Gurus are known for their expertise in the areas of risk management, chargeback mitigation, fraud prevention and dispute intelligence.

The Gurus have won numerous awards and accolades, including multiple Stevie Awards and being named in the Inc 5000 Fastest-Growing US Companies list multiple times. Chargeback Gurus' mitigation strategies have helped thousands of merchants increase customer retention, improve brand satisfaction and drive repeat purchases. Chargeback Gurus can augment in-house staff or manage the chargeback process end-to-end. For more information, visit www.chargebackgurus.com or email win@chargebackgurus.com.

