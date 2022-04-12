Green Sprouts® squeezes pure, renewable materials into modular bottles



Continuing a 40-year tradition of pioneering safe, sustainable goods that put children first, natural product and lifestyle brand green sprouts® today announced the launch of their Pocket system, a multi-faceted addition to their innovative Sprout Ware® plant plastic collection. Designed to grow with on-the-go families, from pumping to purees to daily hydration and beyond, the Storage, Baby, Food, and Sip & Straw Pockets provide a fun, earth-friendly, and exceptionally long-lasting alternative to traditional bottles.

The Pockets are irresistibly squeezable at any age and cute in every iteration, with bright colors and a comforting, cozy shape that begs to be held, squished, and enjoyed. Unlike glass bottles, babies can easily squeeze the Pockets to begin eating and drinking independently as they transition from breastfeeding to a baby Pocket, and from a sippy spout to a straw. The Pockets are fun to squish and uniquely durable, making them the perfect, easy-to-pack option for healthy snacks and hydration for kids of all ages, whether at home or on the road.

Each element of the Pockets is made from only pure materials: LFGB-certified food-safe silicone and Sprout Ware® plant plastic, offering a stress-free, sustainable alternative to petroleum-based products to protect the health and safety of babies, families, and the planet. Petroleum plastics and many other plant-based plastics may contain additives or binders that can leach into food and drink, particularly high-fat liquids like breastmilk; Green Sprouts®' Sprout Ware® plant-based plastic is tested to the highest global standards and made without PVC or hormone-disrupting BPA, BPS, BPF, BFDGE, NOGE or BADGE additives. With the Sprout Ware® line of mealtime and wellness essentials, Green Sprouts® utilizes natural, renewable resources to help reduce waste and the risk of microplastic pollution—for a healthier planet and a brighter future.

The Pocket system has interchangeable spouts, straws, and caps to coordinate with the entire Sprout Ware® bottles and cups collection and grow with babies from newborn through toddler developmental stages and beyond. Any pocket can be modified with the addition of accessible adapters, food spouts, and straws, so one pocket can provide years of safe, healthy food and drink as babies and families grow. Breast milk storage containers, baby bottles, and sippy cups have relatively short use lives; by simply adding a straw spout to any of these Pockets, their utility can be endlessly extended, without the worry of degrading plastics or fragile materials.

"Our goal has always been to offer innovative, practical goods for parents to safely nurture their children's development," said Becky Cannon, President and Founder of Green Sprouts, Inc. "We are thrilled to add these adorable Pockets to our Sprout Ware® plant plastic drinkware collection—they make supporting families' health and well-being fun and easy."

