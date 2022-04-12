Reactive World Foundation Established to Provide Humanitarian Aid to Ukraine

WASHINGTON - April 12, 2022 - (

As the humanitarian crisis in Ukraine intensifies, millions of Ukrainians are dealing with the consequences of violent conflict. In response, recently established global humanitarian organization Reactive World Foundation has pledged $250,000 to match donations providing direct relief in Ukraine.

Reactive World Foundation is a new 501(c)3-qualified nonprofit with an application pending for nonprofit status pending at the Internal Revenue Service. The foundation has joined the humanitarian efforts in Ukraine to help support victims of war with critical aid. The organization is working with local partners and individual military volunteers to distribute emergency medical supplies and procure essential items such as clothing, food, and other necessities for the elderly, children, and other civilians with special needs directly in the affected cities.

Eva Cicinyte, Chair and Director of Reactive World Foundation, announced today, "The Reactive World Foundation was created to fill the void left by established aid organizations that cannot handle the need for necessary aid. This is the largest humanitarian crisis Europe has seen in decades, and even though nearly 5 million refugees have since left Ukraine, there are still an estimated 7 million people that are displaced within the country. While these organizations are actively providing assistance to refugees who were lucky to cross the border, they are failing to assist those remaining due to their lack of reach in the regions within the country. With our partners including local charities and over 200 individual military volunteers, we are able to strengthen the crisis response with people who are experts on the local context, allowing us to directly assist the victims in desperate need in regions such as Bucha, Hostomel, Chernihiv, Kharkiv and many other hard to reach areas. That is why we will match up to $250,000 in donations that will be applied directly to buy and deliver the necessities of life, including food, medicine, and other urgent relief supplies where they are needed the most."

Eva Cicinyte has professional experience and extensive knowledge in international affairs. Ms. Cicinyte was born in Kaunas, Lithuania, and is a Canadian award-winning producer and actress, also serving as the Chief Executive Officer of Newton Principle Agency Corp., a global strategic service provider in data analytics operating in political, governmental, and commercial sectors in Washington, D.C. She is also a certified member of the World Youth Alliance and was an invited guest at the United Nations General Assembly Week, where she spoke on online safety for children. She has worked directly with the World Childhood Foundation, The New York Academy of Science (NYAS) and today serves as the Bon Charity Foundation ambassador to the United States in support of Ukraine relief efforts.

