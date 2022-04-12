

The Daniel Group

The Daniel Group Announces the Launch of Customer Feedback Advanced Insights, Embedded





CHARLOTTE, N.C. - April 12, 2022

)

Customer Feedback Advanced Insights, Embedded gives The Daniel Group clients access to a suite of customizable dashboards and deep analytics directly from its cloud-based platform, ExperienceConnect. This new option provides a seamless experience by managing and analyzing all customer feedback data through one platform.

The Daniel Group engages directly with its clients to design and create custom insights and analytics dashboards accessible on its platform. This enhancement gives clients powerful, easy-to-use, highly visual dashboards without needing their own data analyst. Power BI by Microsoft powers the Advanced Insights option. Microsoft PowerBI is currently in its 14th straight year as a Leader in Gartner's Magic Quadrant of Analytics and Business Intelligence Platforms.

In connection with this new offering, The Daniel Group announces Ed Park as the new Customer Insights Manager. For the past three years, Ed has led the insights practice culminating in Advanced Insights, Embedded, serving in the role of Customer Insights Analyst. Ed will continue to lead the insights practice, including the rollout of Advanced Insights, Embedded to new and existing clients.

The Daniel Group looks forward to continuing work to make customer feedback insights increasingly easy to use and engaging, to help clients make the improvements their customers most want to see.

The Daniel Group's cloud-based platform, ExperienceConnect, stores and delivers all customer feedback to its clients in real-time via the web. ExperienceConnect is a secure, robust, cloud-based customer experience management system. It provides clients with a complete 360-degree view of their customer experience status and progress, incorporating both Customer Feedback and Employee Feedback.

The Daniel Group, formed in 1989, serves approximately 75% of all Caterpillar dealers in North America and Navistar (IC Bus), AGCO, and Blue Bird Corp., and other heavy equipment dealers and manufacturers with their customer experience feedback programs. Their array of B2B services includes customer feedback, employee feedback, strategic planning, and market research.

For more information, contact Lynn Daniel at 704-549-5018

