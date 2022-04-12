Heritage Bank of St. Tammany and ICBA Celebrate Community Banking Contributions That Help Local Communities Thrive

Heritage Bank of St. Tammany | est. 1924
Heritage Bank's Logo
"At Heritage Bank, we value the relationships we have with our customers and are always striving to provide the very best customer service and product offerings to meet their financial goals and needs," said David Crumhorn, President and CEO at Heritage Bank in Covington, LA. "We're proud to be a member of this community because we, along with our customers, call it home. It's the basis of our banking philosophy and a point of distinction that is reflected in everything we do."
Heritage Bank is proud to support its local community, and has partnered with the following organizations and sponsored the following events in recent years:
- Sunset at the Landing Concert Series
- First Responders Luncheon
- Shred Days
- Pumpkin Patch
- Santa at the Bank
- Habitat for Humanity, St. Tammany West
- East St. Tammany Habitat for Humanity
- Hospice House
- Miracle League Northshore
- Boy Scouts of America
- Northshore Food Bank
- Children's Advocacy Center - Hope House
- St. Tammany Chamber of Commerce
- East St. Tammany Business Alliance
- Local Private and Public High Schools
Community banks take in local deposits and redistribute them back into the community—consistently making more than 60 percent of small-business loans and more than 80 percent of agriculture loans. They also contribute tax dollars that help maintain local municipalities and keep local neighborhoods viable and strong, because serving the best interests of their customers is fundamental to their business philosophy.
Additionally, community banks:
- Are highly favored by small businesses, earning a 74 percent net satisfaction score compared to 60 percent for large banks, 46 percent for finance companies, and just 25 percent for online lenders, according to a Federal Reserve study.
- Are committed lenders with loan growth that has outpaced noncommunity banks for eight years.
- Demonstrate safety and soundness with higher capital ratios and better loan quality than the largest institutions.
- Offer high-tech, high-touch service, giving consumers access to modern-day conveniences while maintaining the superior customer service for which community banks are known.
- Have a strong track record in helping underserved Americans by focusing a relatively large share of their resources in low- and moderate-income tracts.
"During ICBA Community Banking Month we are proud to recognize community banks as financial first responders who continue to demonstrate their flexibility to address unique financial needs while performing acts of community service that create healthy, resilient, and vibrant communities, which benefit Americans nationwide," ICBA President and CEO Rebeca Romero Rainey said.
ICBA pays tribute to community banks for their ongoing contributions to their communities with ICBA's annual National Community Bank Service Awards, which showcase the invaluable role that community banks serve by reinvesting their customers' hard-earned dollars to support urban, suburban and rural communities throughout America.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.