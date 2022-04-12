NOTICE For Investors In NASDAQ: CABA: April 29th Deadline in Lawsuit against Cabaletta Bio, Inc. announced by Shareholders Foundation

San Diego, California--(Newsfile Corp. - April 12, 2022) - The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. announced that a deadline is coming up on April 29th in the lawsuit that was filed for certain investors in CABA shares.
Investors who have losses of over $50,000 from their investment in shares of Cabaletta Bio, Inc. CABA, have certain options and there are short and strict deadlines running. Deadline: April 29, 2022. NASDAQ: CABA investors should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.
On February 28, 2022, a lawsuit was filed against Cabaletta Bio, Inc. The plaintiff alleges that the Offering Documents that were filed in connection with the Company's initial public offering conducted on or about October 24, 2019 and that the Defendants between October 24, 2019 and December 13, 2021 made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that top-line data of the Phase 1 Clinical Trial indicated that DSG3-CAART had, among other things, worsened certain participants' disease activity scores and necessitated additional systemic medication to improve disease activity after DSG3-CAART infusion, that accordingly, DSG3-CAART was not as effective as the Company had represented to investors, that therefore, the Company had overstated DSG3-CAART's clinical and/or commercial prospects, and that as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.
Those who purchased shares of Cabaletta Bio, Inc. CABA should contact the Shareholders Foundation, Inc.
