BLUETTI Launches AC200MAX in Australia on Easter

The Easter means a great time for family weekend getaway and nature exploration. Pitch a tent or trailer by a river or beach, that's just as good to play at parks or relax in mountains. To provide such holiday off-grid power, BLUETTI brings the powerful AC200MAX in Australia this Easter, together with its popular solar energy kits.

AC200MAX Expandable Power Station

Many people in Australia have been long waiting for AC200MAX. Finally, it will be available in Australia on April 12. As the upgraded version of BLUETTI AC200P, the AC200MAX builds with the 2,048Wh LiFePO4 battery, 2,200W AC inverter and a MPPT controller that allows 900W solar input. It also takes 400W adapter input, together with solar panels, it'll get full capacity in less than 2 hours. As for outlets, besides regular AC and DC ones, AC200MAX has a 100W USB-C port to fast charge daily electronics. And it can be controlled wirelessly by the new BLUETTI App (iOS & Android) via Bluetooth. Moreover, it supports up to two extra battery packs, using either the BLUETTI B230 or B300. With two B300, AC200MAX can be expanded to a massive 8192Wh to run all essential needs for hours, days, or even more than a week! B300 will be available in May.

EB150 Power Station

BLUETTI launched this EB150 power station in 2019 and it is one of the famous BLUETTI products. Featured with a 1500Wh capacity and a 1000Watt AC inverter, EB150 is able to power most daily gadgets. And its 37.9lbs weight and easy-to-carry handle make it suitable for indoor and outdoor use. The built-in MPPT controller supports up to 500W solar input, allowing for a 100% capacity in 4.5 hours.

EB55 & EB70-Pack Lighter, Travel Further

These two siblings are highly lightweight and portable, especially for outdoor trips like camping or fishing. The easy-to-carry handle is ergonomically constructed for easy transport. Simply hook it up with BLUETTI solar panels SP120 to make it a reliable power source with endless green energy.

Here are other BLUETTI's offers you can consider:

AC200MAX+B230 Combo

AC200MAX+B230+2*SP350 Off-grid Power

EB150+2*SP120 Solar System

EB70+SP120 Solar System

EB55+SP120 Solar System

Just keep in mind that BLUETTI Easter specials starts from April 12, 11:30 AM ACDT and ends on April 18, 11:59 PM ACDT.

For more information, please visit https://www.bluettipower.com.au.

Contact:sale-au@bluettipower.com

