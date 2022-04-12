Defoamers Market: Market Size, Analysis By Industry Growth, Size, Share, Demand, Trends and Manufacturers Analysis Research Report and Forecast: 2022-2031

Japan, Japan, Tue, 12 Apr 2022 08:18:04 / Comserve Inc. / -- The report on Defoamers Market was recently published by SDKI, which includes the latest market trends, current and future opportunities along with the factors that are driving the growth of the market.



This report further encompasses the records for the expansion of the market along with information on the investment opportunities that help the clients to take positive decisions on the parameters for gaining profitable revenues. Moreover, the report also contains identification and investigation of the market structure, in-depth qualitative analysis, restraints & challenges, growth drivers, emerging product trends & market opportunities and Porter's five forces.

REPORT HIGHLIGHT

The defoamers market is estimated to represent a global market of USD 2.88 billion by 2017 with growth rate of 4.5%.

Market Dynamics

Formation of foam is one of the most common challenges faced during the industrial processes. Foam is developed due to the dispersion of gas in a liquid medium. However, the foam stability can be changed by altering surface tension, surface area, temperature, viscosity, pH and concentration. For this purpose, defoamers are used widely which can destroy existing foam by destabilizing it. The distinct surface energy of water, mineral oil, naphthenic oil, and paraffinic oil allows their usage as defoamers. These products are manufactured using silicone compounds, mineral oil, vegetable oil, wax, ethylene glycol, and propylene glycol. Growing demand for various applications coupled with rising usage in water treatment infrastructure drives the market growth. However, regulatory authorities such as the U.S. FDA, and European Commission have enacted several laws to regulate the composition of defoamers which has limited the use of various components in the formulation. This factor would, in turn, hamper industry growth.

Product Takeaway

In terms of products, the industry is categorized as Oil-based, Water-based, Silicone-based and others. Of these, silicone-based defoamer segment is accounted for highest revenue share. In 2017, this segment has captured over 40% share of the global market. Wacker Chemie, SiVance, and Bluestar Silicones are some of the major suppliers of silicone compounds to defoamers producers. On another hand, rising environmental concerns regarding the degradability are the key factor responsible for the growth of non-silicone-based products such as water & oil-based. Demand for water-based defoamers has increased significantly over the past few years owing to its ability to control the foam. Water-based defoamers find substantial applications in waterborne coatings. As a result, penetration of waterborne coatings in end-use verticals such as construction and automotive is projected to fuel the demand for water-based products during the forecast period.

Global Defoamers MARKET, BY APPLICATION, 2017 vs 2025

Defoamers Market Size

Application Takeaway

Application segment is divided into Coatings, Agrochemicals, Pulp & Paper, Water Treatment, Food & Beverages, and others. Defoamers for pulp & paper and Coating applications captured the majority of industry revenue (i.e. over 50%), collectively. Pulp and paper industry accounted for the significant revenue share. Usage of efficient defoaming systems in pulp & paper-producing mills leads to reduced operational costs. Additionally, spurring the growth of digital media is anticipated to augment the strong demand for pulp & paper in e-commerce packaging.

Regional Takeaway

Regionally, Asia Pacific is accounted for the highest revenue share with 45.23% share in 2017. This region is also expected to grow with fastest CAGR over the forecast period. In the Asia Pacific, the capital expenditure on wastewater infrastructure has increased significantly in past few years. Spending on wastewater projects experienced promising growth in China. As a result, rising investments in industrial wastewater treatment projects are predicted to fuel the demand for defoamers over the forecast period.

Key Vendor Takeaway

The industry is highly fragmented in nature with the presence of a large number of key players. High profitability and low exit barriers have fueled the entry of numerous companies in the market. Dow Corning, Ashland, Wacker Chemie, Eastman Chemical, BASF SE, Eastman Chemical, and Bluestar Silicones are some of the key player operating in this market. As per our research, the top seven players accounted for around 40% of industry revenue. BASF SE captured the maximum revenue share, i.e. 9% owing to the wide range of product offering and aggressive marketing strategies.

The market size and forecast for each segment and sub-segments has been considered as below:

Historical Year – 2014 & 2016

Base Year – 2017

Estimated Year – 2018

Projected Year – 2025

TARGET AUDIENCE

Traders, Distributors, and Suppliers

Manufacturers

Government and Regional Agencies and Research Organizations

Consultants

Distributors

The scope of this report covers the market by its major segments, which include as follows:

MARKET, BY PRODUCT

Oil-based

Water-based

Silicone-based

Others

MARKET, BY APPLICATION

Coatings

Agrochemicals

Pulp & Paper

Water Treatment

Food & Beverages

Others

MARKET, BY REGION

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

India

China

Rest of APAC

Rest of the World

Middle East and Africa

Latin America

