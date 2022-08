The Global Market for Graphene: Market Size, Report Analysis, Share, Revenue, Growth Rate With Forecast Overview 2022-2031

Japan, Japan, Tue, 12 Apr 2022 08:16:05 / Comserve Inc. / -- The market for graphene has grown hugely in the past decade, with numerous products now on the market and more to come as graphene producers record steadily increasing revenues.



The market for graphene has grown hugely in the past decade, with numerous products now on the market and more to come as graphene producers record steadily increasing revenues and OEMs witnessing significant returns in clothing, sportswear, footwear, tires, batteries etc. Graphene is attracting increasing attention from investors, researchers and industrial players due to exceptional mechanical, electronic, and thermal properties. Graphene is available in multi-ton quantities from many producers and has been identified by many industry sectors as a key materials that will drive future product development in flexible electronics, smart textiles, biosensors, drug delivery, water filtration, supercapacitors and more.

Future Markets, Inc., publisher of the first ever market report on Graphene in 2009 and publisher of Graphene Magazine (www.2dmaterialsmag.com) presents The Global Market for Graphene 2020-2030, the most comprehensive and up-to date report on graphene currently available, by the world's leading market authority on graphene. Profiling over 200 companies, the report provides key information for investors and executives to enable them to understand and take advantage of the opportunities provided by graphene (other 2D materials are also covered).



The Global Market for Graphene 2022-2031 contains:



Unique market assessment tools to assess the viability of graphene, by market, and application.

Tabular data on current graphene products.

Market assessment of other 2D materials.

Assessment of graphene by market including applications, key benefits, market megatrends, market drivers for graphene, technology drawbacks, competing materials, potential consumption of graphene to 2030 and main players.

Graphical depictions of graphene applications by market.

In depth-assessment of graphene producer and distributor pricing in 2020.

Global market for graphene in tons, by sector, historical and forecast to 2030. Global graphene market size split by market in 2019 and for each application to 2030.

Full list of technology collaborations, strategic partnerships, and M&As in the global graphene market including collaboration dates.

In-depth profiles of 262 graphene producers and application/product developers including products, production capacities, manufacturing methods, collaborations, licensing, customers and target markets. Companies profiled include Directa Plus, Global Graphene Group, ZEN Graphene Solutions, HP1 Technologies Ltd, GrapheneCA, Saint Jean Carbon, SafeLi LLC, Versarien, Talga Resources, Archer Materials, Haydale Graphene, Paragraf, Graphenea and many more.

List of ex-graphene producers.

Detailed forecasts for key growth areas, opportunities and demand.

Market impact of COVID-19 pandemic on graphene market, by end user industry.

