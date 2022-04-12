The Global Market for Nanotechnology in Packaging: With Top Countries Data, Market Size, Industry Analysis by Regions, Size, Share, Revenue, Prominent Players, Developing Technologies, Tendencies and Forecast: 2022-2031

Japan, Japan, Tue, 12 Apr 2022 08:14:06 / Comserve Inc. / -- Nanomaterials have already been commercialized at various stages of the packaging supply chain from food storage to traceability and tracking.



Nanomaterials have already been commercialized at various stages of the packaging supply chain from food storage to traceability and tracking. Their enhanced properties, such as UV protection, barrier to moisture, gases and volatile components, mechanical strength, significantly improve packaging materials.

Nanomaterials-based packaging is used to



extend product shelf-life, provide food safety assurance and food quality maintenance.

increase barrier properties (mainly from oxygen and moisture).

enhance mechanical properties such as strength and flexibility as well as being biodegradable.

provide protection for contents through the use of nanoscale bacteriocidal and bacteriostatic to control growth and to reduce activities of microbes.

add unique security and anti-counterfeiting features.



The use of nanomaterials in packaging will play a significant role in



decreasing the huge amounts of food waste in both industrialized and developing countries.

reducing reliance on petroleum-based packaging.

meeting demand for more environmentally friendly packaging products with triggered biodegradability, but with the same mechanical properties as commonly used materials.

ensure food safety and traceability for the entire supply chain.



Nanomaterials utlized in packaging include:



Cellulose nanofibers.

Graphene.

Nanosilver.

Nanoclays.

Cellulose nanocrystals.

Antimicrobial nanocoatings and films.

Nanosilica, zinc oxide and titanium oxide nanoparticles.

Carbon nanotubes.

Chitosan nanoparticles.

Quantum dots.

Report contents include:



Market drivers and trends for the use of nanomaterials in packaging.

Market challenges for the use of nanomaterials in packaging.

Global market revenues for nanomaterials in packaging, by type and applications.

Assessment of nanomaterials in barrier films and coatings, antibacterial (antimicrobial) packaging, anti-counterfeit packaging, temperature controlled packaging and food sensors.

65 company profiles including products, target markets, contact details. etc. Companies covered include Asahi Kasei, Dow, Valentis Nanotech, Toyo Seikan Kaisha, Sun Chemical, Sciessent, Plasmatreat and Nanobiomatters/Bactiblock.

