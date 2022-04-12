Global Market for Nanodiamonds: Market Size, Global Industry Trends, Share, Size and Forecast Report 2022-2031

Japan, Japan, Tue, 12 Apr 2022 08:12:46 / Comserve Inc. / -- Nanodiamonds (NDs) are diamond phase carbon nanomaterials that were initially used for their strong abrasive properties and as lubricant additives for industrial applications.



Nanodiamonds (NDs) are diamond phase carbon nanomaterials that were initially used for their strong abrasive properties and as lubricant additives for industrial applications. Main types of commercial NDs produced are categorized as high-pressure high temperature (HPHT) nanodiamonds, CVD diamond and detonation nanodiamonds (DND).

Get a Sample Copy of this Report with Graphs and Charts: https://www.sdki.jp/sample-request-104866



Extremely small amounts of nanodiamond additives can modify a variety of thermal and mechanical properties in various parent materials. Properties include:



Diamond core: highest hardness (167 Gpa) and wear resistance

Highest thermal conductivity (2300 W/mK)

High electrical resistivity (10¹³ ῼcm)

Low thermal expansion (1.0×10-6 K-1)

Wide band gap (5.47 eV {300 K})

High refractive index (2.417)

Low specific gravity (3.52)

Chemical/radiation resistance

Biocompatibility

Large surface area (250- 450 m²/g)

High & controllable chemical activity of the surface.

Request to Fill The Form To get Sample Copy of This Report: https://www.sdki.jp/sample-request-104866



Overall, adding nanodiamonds can change most of the currently existing materials. Successful laboratory results and patents have been obtained in respect of many applications. The launch of nanodiamonds commercial production has made it possible to introduce laboratory results into industrial technologies and has enabled the manufacture of mass products. As the production volume of NDs increases and their price decreases, their scope of application will expand.



Report contents include:



Types of nanodiamonds and properties.

Production methods by producer.

Competitive landscape for carbon based materials.

Markets for nanodiamonds including lubricants, coatings, polishing materials, medicine, plastics, skincare, energy storage etc.

Nanodiamonds pricing in 2020.

Indepth company profiles including types produced, products, target markets, production capabilities, contact details. Companies profiled include Adamas, Carbodean, Daicel, Nanoplazz Technolgies, NDB, Ray Techniques etc.

The dynamic nature of business environment in the current global economy is raising the need amongst business professionals to update themselves with current situations in the market. To cater such needs, Shibuya Data Count provides market research reports to various business professionals across different industry verticals, such as healthcare & pharmaceutical, IT & telecom, chemicals and advanced materials, consumer goods & food, energy & power, manufacturing & construction, industrial automation & equipment and agriculture & allied activities amongst others.

For more information, please contact:

Shibuya Data Count

Email: sales@sdki.jp

Tel: + 81 3 45720790

The post Global Market for Nanodiamonds: Market Size, Global Industry Trends, Share, Size and Forecast Report 2022-2031 appeared first on Comserveonline.