Global Market for Carbon Nanotubes: Outlook , Market Size, Forecasts, Demand, Competitive Analysis, Growth Factors, Key Players and Forecast: 2022-2031

Multi-walled carbon nanotubes (MWCNTs)-enhanced products are commercially available in variety of markets. MWCNT powders, arrays, sheets, flakes, films and yarns have found applications in consumer electronics, power cables, batteries, polymer composites, coatings, aerospace, sensors, heaters, filters and biomedicine.

The market for MWCNTs has until the last year witnessed a decline in large-scale production; however there still remains global demand of >2000-2500 tons per annum with increased demand over the past 12 months in composites, automotive and aerospace applications and especially as battery additives in Asia. MWCNTs are used as conductive agents in lithium ion secondary batteries, with demand increasing greatly in markets for EVs and PHEVs. The use of carbon nanotubes as anode-conductive additives allows for reduction in the use of conductive materials by around 30 percent and increase the capacity of lithium-ion batteries. LG Chem has recently announced plans to increase production capacity from 500 to 1,700 tons per annum to meet battery market demands and Cabot Corporation has acquired Shenzhen Sanshun Nano New Materials Co., Ltd (SUSN) for approximately $115 million

Large-scale industrial production of single-walled carbon nanotubes (SWCNTs) has been initiated, promising new market opportunities in transparent conductive films, transistors, sensors and memory devices. Market volume for SWCNTs will increase in the coming years due to multi-volume production methods coming on stream and reduction in price. This will allow for penetration in high volume markets such as polymer composites, conductive coatings, antistatic coatings, rubber and tires, batteries, construction materials, asphalt, power cables and plastics.



