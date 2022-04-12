Global Market for Cellulose Nanofibers: Key Insights Based on Product Type, Market Size, End-use and Regional Demand and Forecast: 2022-2031

Japan, Japan, Tue, 12 Apr 2022 08:04:46 / Comserve Inc. / -- Cellulose nanofibers (CNF) are sustainable materials with high mechanical strength (stronger than steel), high aspect ratios, high transparency, and high chemical resistance and impressive rheological, optical, film-forming properties.



Industrial products have been introduced to the market recently in packaging, composites and thermoplastics, biomedicine and hygiene, mainly in the Japan market. Advanced applications in paper batteries and flexible electronics are also expected once current processing challenges have been overcome.



Cellulose nanofiber production is now at the industrial scale, with numerous large paper manufacturers multi-ton production facilities globally. Japanese chemicals manufacturers are also developing cellulose nanofiber production. Facilities have also been established in Europe (mainly Scandinavia), Canada and the United States.

Report contents include:



Global production capacities, by producer, current and planned.

Production volumes by region.

Current products.

Stage of commercialization for cellulose nanofiber applications by company.

CNF applications by industry.

Demand in tons per market.

Market drivers, trends and challenges, by end user markets.

Competitive landscape of CNF by market, volumes, key trends and growth. Potential for CNF to gain market share by market volume across all end user markets.

In-depth market assessment of opportunities for CNF including potential revenues, growth rates, pricing, most likely applications and market challenges.

In-depth analysis of market by applications including estimated market size, penetration and growth. Applications covered include: Polymer composite parts; Biodegradable and renewable nanocomposites; Automotive composites; Packaging films; Aerogels; Construction materials; Packaging fillers/additives; Paint and coatings additives; Deodorant sheets; Pharmaceutical additives; Renewable plastic parts/casings; Transparent films for electronics; Flexible and printed electronics; Batteries; Flexible and paper batteries; Filtration membranes.

In-depth key player profiles of 85 companies, including products, current capacities and plans for new capacities, production processes, prices per kg and commercial activities. Companies profiled in the report include American Process, Inc., Imerys, Innventia AB, Asahi Kasei, Chuetsu Pulp & Paper Daicel, Daiichi Kogyo, Daio Paper, Nippon Paper, Oji Holdings, Sugino Machine, Seiko PMC, StoraEnso and Borregaard.

