Cellulose Nanofibers Market in Japan: Research Consumption, Market Size, Companies , Industry Report Analysis and Future Demand and Forecast: 2022-2031

Strong government and industry funding has given Japan the world's largest cellulose nanofibers (CNF) "industry" with commercial production facilities operating across the country. Also, ambitious national targets for reducing CO2 emissions make nanocellulose particularly attractive for product development.

Japan is by far the largest producer and consumer of CNF products. CNF research and development started in Japan around 2000, and more than 50 companies are seriously developing their manufacturing technologies and applications. Additional companies are also involved in government projects.



Companies covered in this report include:



NANOCELLULOSE PRODUCERS



• Asahi Kasei Chemicals Corporation

• Chuetsu Pulp & Paper Co., Ltd.

• Daicel Corporation

• Daishowa Paper Products

• DIC

• DKS Co. Ltd.

• Fillerbank Limited

• Fuji Pigment Co., Ltd.

• Furukawa Electric Co., Ltd.

• GS Alliance Co. Ltd.

• Hattori Shoten K.K.

• Hokuetsu Corp.

• KRI Inc.

• Kusano Sakko K.K.

• Marine Nanofiber Co., Ltd.

• Marusumi Paper Company Limited

• Masuko Sangyo Co., Ltd.

• Mitsubishi Paper Mills Limited

• Mori Machinery Co., Ltd.

• Nippon Paper Industries Co., Ltd.

• Oji Holdings

• Osaka Gas

• Rengo Co., Ltd.

• Seiko PMC

• Sharp Chemical Ind. Co., Ltd.

• Starlite Co., Ltd.

• Sugino Machine Limited

• Toppan Printing Co., Ltd.

NANOCELLULOSE PRODUCT DEVELOPERS



• DaikyoNishikawa Corporation

• Daio Paper Corporation

• Denso Corporation

• Ehime Paper Manufacturing Co. Ltd.

• Japan Steel Works, Ltd.

• Kami Shoji Company

• Kao Corporation

• Maniwa Biochemical

• Nippon Shizai Co., Ltd

• Nissin Kogyo Co., Ltd.

• Omura Paint Co., Ltd.

• Onkyo Corporation

• Ripro Corporation

• Risho Kogyo Co. Ltd.

• Sanwa Kako Co. Ltd

• Shinwa Kako KK

• Taiyo Holdings Co Ltd

• Tentok Paper Co. Ltd.

• Tokushu Tokai Paper Co., Ltd.

• Toray Industries, Inc.

• Toyota Boshoku Corporation

• TS Tech Co., Ltd.

• Ube Industries, Ltd.

• Unitika Co., Ltd.

• Yokohama Rubber Co. Ltd.

• Yoshikawakuni Plastics Industries Co., Ltd.



These companies produce CNF on a pre-commercial and commercial scale and produce numerous products or supply to OEMs. Several CNF-based products have come onto the market in Japan including:

Ballpoint pen ink gels.

Adult deodorizing products.

Audio equipment.

Hygiene wipes and other products.

Footwear.

Cosmetics.

Food additives.

Packaging additives.

Concrete additives.

Automotive composites.



Report contents include:



Demand for CNF in Japan.

In-depth details on CNF production processes, materials development and products.

Production capacities for cellulose nanofiber in Japan.

End user markets in Japan.

Trends in cellulose nanofiber in Japan.

In-depth profiles of 54 CNF producers and product developers in Japan.

In-depth analysis of market by applications including estimated market size, penetration and growth. Applications covered include: Polymer composite parts; Biodegradable and renewable nanocomposites; Automotive composites; Packaging films; Aerogels; Construction materials; Packaging fillers/additives; Paint and coatings additives; Deoderant sheets; Pharmaceutical additives; Renewable plastic parts/casings; Transparent films for electronics; Flexible and printed electronics; Batteries; Flexible and paper batteries; Filtration membranes.

