Textile Coatings Market Regional Trend & Growth Projections Forecast 2022-2031

Japan, Japan, Tue, 12 Apr 2022 08:02:59 / Comserve Inc. / -- Textile Coatings Market With Top Countries Data, Industry Analysis , Size, Share, Revenue, Prominent Players, Developing Technologies, Tendencies and Forecast
The market for textile coatings is expected to grow at a CAGR of less than 4% during the forecast period. Major factors driving the market studied are increasing standards for protective textiles.
- The emergence of new and innovative textile coatings is likely to act as an opportunity.
- Asia-Pacific dominated the market across the globe with the largest consumption in a country such as India, China, etc.
Key Market Trends
Thermoplastic Segment to Dominate the Market
- The thermoplastic polymer is a polymer that, when heated, it becomes liquid, allowing manufacturers to mold them into the desired shapes, then soften them and mold them again.
- Thermoplastics dominated the global textile coatings market. Due to various superior properties of thermoplastics, such as their lightweight nature, excellent insulating nature (both electrical and thermal), etc., they are the widely used coating material.
- PVC is an economical polymer and provides resistivity against oil, solvent, and abrasion.
Get a Sample Copy of this Report with Graphs and Charts: https://www.sdki.jp/sample-request-112966
- Furthermore, they exhibit superior fire-retardant properties are hence, preferred as a suitable polymer material in textile coating applications.
- Owing to such properties, the demand for thermoplastic is widely used in various end-user industries. This, in turn, is likely to increase the demand for textile coatings over the forecast period.
Asia-Pacific Region to Dominate the Market
- Asia-Pacific accounted for the largest regional market in the global textile coatings market and is also expected to register the fastest growth through the forecast period.
- Growing demand from the construction industry, medical, clothing home furnishing industry, and growing demand for protective textiles is expected to drive the market in the Asia-Pacific region, primarily in countries, such as China, India, and Japan.
- Textile coatings are common in cut-resistant materials, gloves, clothing for clean rooms, high visibility clothing, fire, bad weather or NBC protection clothing, etc. The demand for clothing is witnessing an increase in countries such as China, Japan, India, etc.
- In, China has the world's largest construction industry. However, the growth rate of the industry has become increasingly modest, as the Chinese government is looking to shift toward a services-led economy.
- However, with several major construction projects under progress, China is likely to be the largest construction industry in the foreseeable future.
- The National New-type Urbanization Plan is involved in the development of smart city construction, humanities city construction, and new-type city construction (which includes green buildings, green traffic, etc.) between 2014-2020.
- The construction industry, in Japan, has been witnessing significant growth in the past few years, owing to major construction projects, like the redevelopment of Tokyo in preparation for the summer Olympics in 2020.
- Furthermore, China has the world's largest textile and apparel industry, which is also a key player for the country's economy. However, there has been a drop in the market share occupied by the country in the global apparel export market, owing to the trade war with the United States and the maturation of the market.
- Hence, the growing demand from the above-mentioned end-user industries is likely to drive the demand for the market over the forecast period.
Download Sample PDF of this Report: - https://www.sdki.jp/sample-request-112966
Competitive Landscape
The textile coatings market is partially consolidated. Some of the major include Arkema Group, Clariant, Covestro AG, Huntsman International LLC, and Solvay, among others.
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Assumptions
1.2 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Drivers
4.1.1 Increasing Standards for Protective Textiles
4.1.2 Other Drivers
4.2 Restraints
4.3 Industry Value-Chain Analysis
4.4 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers
4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants
4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services
4.4.5 Degree of Competition
4.5 Technological Snapshot
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
Access Full Report, here: Textile Coatings Market
The dynamic nature of business environment in the current global economy is raising the need amongst business professionals to update themselves with current situations in the market. To cater such needs, Shibuya Data Count provides market research reports to various business professionals across different industry verticals, such as healthcare & pharmaceutical, IT & telecom, chemicals and advanced materials, consumer goods & food, energy & power, manufacturing & construction, industrial automation & equipment and agriculture & allied activities amongst others.
For more information, please contact:Hina Miyazu
Shibuya Data Count
Email: sales@sdki.jp
Tel: + 81 3 45720790
The post Textile Coatings Market Regional Trend & Growth Projections Forecast 2022-2031 appeared first on Comserveonline.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.