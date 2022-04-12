Release Liners Market Analysis, Latest Trends, Demand and Forecast 2022-2031

Japan, Japan, Tue, 12 Apr 2022 08:02:35 / Comserve Inc. / -- Release Liners Market With Top Countries Data, Industry Analysis , Size, Share, Revenue, Prominent Players, Developing Technologies, Tendencies and Forecast



The market for release liners market is expected to grow at a CAGR of more than 6% during the forecast period. The major factor driving the growth of the market studied is the demand for clean labels in the food & beverage industry. However, issues related to the disposal of release liner waste is expected to hinder the market's growth.



- By application, the labels segment dominated the market owing to the robust demand form the packaging industries.

- Asia-Pacific Dominated the market and is expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period.

Key Market Trends



Labels Segment to Dominate the Market



- The labels segment is expected to dominate the market. This is majorly due to the increased demand from the packaged foods sector in emerging economies.

- Additionally, the expanding retail sector in emerging economies across the world has increased the demand for release liners in labelling applications.

- Additionally, the expanding retail sector in emerging economies across the world has increased the demand for release liners in labelling applications.

- The focus toward sustainable packaging, growing footprint of large retail chains, consumer demand for convenience foods (packaged foods), and lifestyle changes have driven the demand for release liners in labelling applications, in turn, boosting the market for release liners.



Asia-Pacific to Dominate the Market



- Asia-Pacific region dominated the market during the forecast period primarily due to the rising packaging sector.

- Also, Asia-Pacific is expected to witness the fastest growth in demand for release liners from the labels segment.

- For instance, the demand for release liners majorly arises from the automotive and medical sectors in China. With the increasing investments in the country's automotive, medical and packaging sectors, the demand for release liners is expected to increase during the forecast period.

- Additionally, release liners are also required in sanitary pads for female hygiene. In China, hygiene product consumption is poised to increase as consumers have more to spend on personal care

- Hence, further growth in these industries, owing to the governments support, is likely to increase the demand for release liners during the forecast period, thus, boosting the market growth in developing nations such as China and India.

Competitive Landscape



The market studied is consolidated among the top players. The key players include Schoeller Technocell GmbH & Co. KG., Dow, 3M, Loparex, and Ahlstrom-Munksjö, among others.

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

