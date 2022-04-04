Business Process Management Market Development Status, Emerging Technologies, Regional Trends and Forecast 2022-2031

Japan, Japan, Mon, 04 Apr 2022 07:29:50 / Comserve Inc. / -- Business Process Management Market includes the challenges that are affecting the growth of the industry and offers strategic evaluation that is required to boost the growth of the market over the period.



Market Overview



The business process management (BPM) market was valued at USD 3.38 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach a value of USD 4.78 billion by 2025 at a CAGR of 6.26% over the forecast period. One of the prominent trends in the market studied, that aids to the growth of the BPM market are the increasing integration of automation and the Internet of Things, with BPM.

- In recent years, business process management (BPM) has received considerable attention, due to its potential to significantly increase productivity and cut down costs. Modern-day BPM systems are abundantly available, by different organizations. These are generic software systems that are driven by specific process designs that enact and manage the operational business processes.

- According to a Capgemini report, around 68% of organizations indicated that business process management is an important agenda at the managerial level, and around 56% of organizations anticipated that they would increase their investment in efficiency, over the next one year.

- As the demand for business process management is directly related to the demand for process automation in different sectors, the higher the demand for process automation around the globe, the higher is the demand for business process management solutions.

- The major challenge for the business would be the lack of adequate understanding concerning various business.



Scope of the Report



Business Process Management (BPM) is a discipline that involves a combination of process modeling, automation, execution, control, measurement and optimization of the business process flows in align of the enterprise goals, spanning systems, employees, customers and business partners.



Key Market Trends



Automation Solution to Elevate the Business Process Management Market



- In today's economic climate, companies are demanding higher productivity, better cost control, and improved risk management, to cope up with the frequent market changes and increasing competitive pressure while delivering continuous business operational excellence and improvement.

- The implementation of Robotics Process Automation (RPA) technology in an organization expedites the back-office and middle-office tasks. Further, it enables a quick transformation of central management processes, to leverage the agility and growth in business services.

- RPA improves and scales up to the businesses, data security, and effectiveness, by adapting factory automation in various sector of the market in various regions.

- With BPM being a significant step for factory automation, increasing adherence to the smart factory initiatives will drive the market for BPM.



North America Accounts for a Significant Market Share



- The high availability of adequate infrastructure, the presence of numerous global financial institutions, and increased adoption of IoT devices and internet users, are expected to drive the growth of the North American segment of the BPM market.

- Benefits, such as improved agility and flexibility and the ability to deploy new applications more quickly, drive the market in the region. The Canadian dollar is now valued at 0.75 cents to the American dollar, which has enabled the movement of startup companies toward Canada.

- Additionally, the companies in the United States, where employees are more than 100 in number, are adopting cloud-based applications. It has been estimated that nearly 35% of SMBs in the country have already deployed cloud solutions.

- Large enterprises and manufacturers are mostly inclined towards automation. The involvement of process automation in organizations improves the consumer experience, owing to better customer service of products and services and reduced lead times, for products. Which will drive the BPM market in the region.



Competitive Landscape



The major players include Fujitsu Ltd., IBM Corporation, Oracle Corporation, SAP SE, Pegasystems Inc, Software AG, Tibco Software Inc., Ultimus Inc., and others. The market is neither consolidated nor fragmented. Hence, the market concentration will be moderate.



- March 2018 - IBM has carried out innovations in its product portfolio, by adding a Cloud Private data, which is designed to help organizations to utilize the data science and machine learning techniques, to generate valuable insights from data.



1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study



2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints

4.3 Market Drivers

4.3.1 Increasing Focus on Automating Businesses

4.4 Market Restraints

4.4.1 Lack of Adequate Understanding From Many Business

4.5 Value Chain / Supply Chain Analysis

4.6 Industry Attractiveness - Porter's Five Force Analysis

4.6.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.6.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.6.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.6.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.6.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry



5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Deployment

5.1.1 Cloud

5.1.2 On-premise

5.2 By Solution

5.2.1 Process Improvement

5.2.2 Automation

5.2.3 Content and Document Management

5.2.4 Integration

5.2.5 Monitoring and Optimization

5.3 By End-user Industry

5.3.1 Government and Defense

5.3.2 Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)

5.3.3 IT and Telecommunication

5.3.4 Healthcare

5.3.5 Retail

5.3.6 Manufacturing

5.3.7 Other End-user Industries

5.4 Geography

5.4.1 North America

5.4.1.1 United States

5.4.1.2 Canada

5.4.2 Europe

5.4.2.1 Norway

5.4.2.2 United Kingdom

5.4.2.3 Germany

5.4.2.4 Rest of Europe

5.4.3 Asia-Pacific

5.4.3.1 China

5.4.3.2 Australia

5.4.3.3 Japan

5.4.3.4 India

5.4.3.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.4.4 Latin America

5.4.4.1 Brazil

5.4.4.2 Mexico

5.4.4.3 Argentina

5.4.4.4 Rest of Latin America

5.4.5 Middle East & Africa

5.4.5.1 UAE

5.4.5.2 Saudi Arabia

5.4.5.3 South Africa

5.4.5.4 Egypt

5.4.5.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa



6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Appian Corporation

6.1.2 IBM Corporation

6.1.3 OpenText Corporation

6.1.4 Pegasystems Inc.

6.1.5 Software AG

6.1.6 Tibco Software Inc.

6.1.7 Fujitsu Ltd

6.1.8 Oracle Corporation

6.1.9 Ultimus Inc.

6.1.10 BP Logix Inc



7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS



8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

