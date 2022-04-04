Champion Gaming Partners with Sports Info Solutions

Strategic Content Sharing Partnership Adds Further Depth to Portfolio of Sports Analytics Properties

Louisville, Kentucky--(Newsfile Corp. - April 4, 2022) - Champion Gaming Group Inc. (formerly, Prime City One Capital Corp.) WAGR ("Champion Gaming" or the "Company") today announced that it has partnered with Sports Info Solutions, Inc. ("SIS"), a leading sports data and analytics provider. The strategic content partnership enables Champion Gaming to launch co-branded content offerings and insights in return for data that SIS will provide across Champion Gaming's portfolio of sports analytics properties.

For the last 20 years, SIS has been a leader in the sports data and analytics space, partnering with sportsbooks, sports leagues, media sites and professional sports teams across the NFL, NBA and MLB. With cutting edge technology and unique subject matter expertise, SIS powers the sports ecosystem with the data and analytics needed to win.

"SIS shares our core belief that decision-making in sports improves with better data, analytics and technology," said Ken Hershman, CEO of Champion Gaming. "This partnership with SIS will enhance our ability to deliver the most cutting-edge content, data and analytics in the sports wagering industry, further cementing Champion Gaming's portfolio companies of EdjSports and Football Outsiders as pre-eminent go-to destinations for sports wagering and fantasy players alike."

"We're excited to partner with like-minded groups and can help us on our mission of improving the way sports are viewed and consumed through the power of data and analytics," said Dan Hannigan-Daley, CEO of Sports Info Solutions. "Our friends at Champion Gaming have a mission that is very much aligned to ours, so this collaboration made perfect sense."

About SIS

Pioneers in the sports data space since 2002, SIS' mission is to enrich and optimize the decision-making process for sports teams, sportsbooks and sports fans. With partners like ESPN, MLB and numerous professional sports teams and leagues, the SIS data provides what you need to win. Learn more at www.sportsinfosolutions.com.

About Champion Gaming

Champion Gaming is a sports content, data and analytics company that provides predictive and prescriptive analytical models and win probability applications and statistics in the sports industry for teams, media, fans, and bettors. The sports analytical and data solutions currently offered by Champion to its customers include: a fully customized probability engine, interactive sports matchup models, spread and over/under distributions, and sports statistics and historical data statistics.

Further information on Champion Gaming can be found at https://www.championgaming.com. Ongoing financial and disclosure documents can be found on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute forward-looking information. These statements relate to future events or future performance of the Corporation. The use of any of the words "could", "intend", "expect", "believe", "will", "may", "projected", "estimated" and similar expressions and statements relating to matters that are not historical facts are intended to identify forward-looking information and are based on the Corporation's current belief or assumptions as to the outcome and timing of such future events. Actual future results may differ materially. In particular, this release contains forward-looking information relating to the ability of the Corporation to successfully manage the risks inherent in pursuing business opportunities in the online gaming industry, and the ability of the Corporation to obtain qualified staff, equipment and services in a timely and cost-efficient manner to develop its business, the state of the capital markets, and the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. Various assumptions or factors are typically applied in drawing conclusions or making the forecasts or projections set out in forward-looking information. Those assumptions and factors are based on information currently available to the parties. Forward-looking information necessarily involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such forward-looking statements. Such risks and factors include, but are not limited to, the risk that the Corporation's management is unable to obtain qualified staff, equipment and services in a timely and cost-efficient manner to develop its business. The forward-looking information contained in this release is made as of the date hereof and the parties are not obligated to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws. Because of the risks, uncertainties and assumptions contained herein, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The foregoing statements expressly qualify any forward-looking information contained herein.

