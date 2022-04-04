Caesar Finance Delivers APY Over 150,000%, Releases New Roadmap, Automated Staking, New Website, Unique Taxation And Protocol Utility

New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - April 4, 2022) - Caesar Finance is a fork of Titano, based on the AVAX Network, that delivers an APY of over 150,000%. Caesar's goal is to provide a passive income stream while delivering useful protocol utility.
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/8372/119123_d69de2811400a971_001full.jpg
Automated-Staking & Compounding Mechanics
Caesar Finance built an automated staking system, Caesar Auto-Staking Protocol or CAP, that makes it easy to earn more tokens.
Unique Taxation Mechanic
One of the unique features of Caesar is the buy and sell fees. Users buying and selling $CAESAR pay a fee that is redirected to fill the Caesar treasury. 5% of transaction fees are also sent to an additional contract to improve the staking protocol distribution and maintain the health of the platform.
New Product Utility
Launching very soon are 2 features: Caesar P.L.A.Y. & $CAESAR Lockup.
Caesar P.L.A.Y. will be a contest for $CAESAR token holders. Participants deposit their $CAESAR tokens into Caesar P.L.A.Y. for a chance to win a prize of more $CAESAR at no risk.
$CAESAR Lockup will allow token holders to lock up their $CAESAR for a set period of time for a higher APY.
Marketing Event Launches With New Website
After completing their CertiK audit, Caesar is rolling out their bounty marketing program. The team will be rewarding $CAESAR tokens to community members for completing marketing tasks such as: sharing their protocol on Twitter, making videos, writing content, etc.
Conclusion
Caesar has just finished their Certik audit, they've released their v2 website, new product utility is on the way, and they are using the DeFi community to create exposure for their protocol.
Media Contact
Name - Octavian Caesar
Email - hello@caesar.finance
Website - https://caesar.finance/
Whitepaper - https://docs.caesar.finance/
Discord - https://discord.gg/caesarfinance
Telegram - https://t.me/caesarfin
Twitter - https://twitter.com/caesarfinance_
PR - Cryptoshib.com
Email - info@cryptoshib.com
