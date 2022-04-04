Reklaim Announces Q4-2021 Financial Results With Year-Over-Year Sales Up 462%

Momentum continues to build; Q4-2021 sales up 92% from Q3-2021 and the number of brands purchasing data up 158% year-over-year.

New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - April 4, 2022) - Reklaim, MYID MYIDF ("Reklaim"), the destination for consumers to access and reclaim their data, announces the filing of Q4-2021 financial results for the three months ending December 31, 2021.

Fiscal Year 2021 & Q4-2021 Financial Highlights

Fiscal Year revenue increased 462% to $1,002,000 from $177,843 in 2020, demonstrating increased momentum in Reklaim's sales strategy.

Sales for Q4-2021 were $441,858, an increase of 92% quarter over quarter and a 209% increase over the same period in 2020.

Increased the number of customers buying data from Reklaim by 158%, from 33 in 2020 to 85 in 2021.

Increased the number of customers buying data from Reklaim in Q4 versus Q3 2021 by 13%, from 75 to 85 customers.

Increased the number of platforms Reklaim's data is distributed to by 6 in 2021 versus 2020, bringing the total number of integrations to 15 .

Sales and Marketing expenditures of $3,147,470 for the year ending 2021 versus $945,374 compared to the year ending 2020, reflecting Reklaim's continued investment in building a strong North American sales presence.

Cash and cash equivalents as of December 31, 2021 were $463,620 compared to $1,519,500 at the year ended December 31, 2020.

Finished 2021 with 87% of North America's population able to find data about themselves in Reklaim.

Reklaim has over 320 million user data profiles versus approximately 10,000 in Q2-2020 and 150 million in Q4-2020.

Full financial results, reported in CAD dollars, and Management's Discussion and Analysis are posted to SEDAR (www.sedar.com) and on the Company's investor relations website: investors.reklaimyours.com.

About Reklaim Ltd.

Reklaim is driven by consumer data and the evolution of privacy. Offering compliant, first-party data to Fortune 500 brands, platforms, and data companies, Reklaim allows consumers to visit the platform, confirm their identity, and unveil data that has been collected and sold without the consumer's explicit consent for years. Reklaim enables consumers to take back control of this data by setting up a Reklaim account where, should they choose to, they can be compensated for their data or choose to protect it via a suite of privacy tools. To view more information about Reklaim, visit https://investors.reklaimyours.com

