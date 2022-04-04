Quantum International Corp. (QUAN) Provides Updates on the LootUp App and Features

Denver, Colorado--(Newsfile Corp. - April 4, 2022) - Quantum International Corp. QUAN today is providing updates on the LootUp App and its functionality.

LootUp solves many problems that plague outdated traditional payment apps in a decentralized way. We are non-custodial, which means you are in complete control of your funds at all times. We can't freeze, remove, or have any access to your wallet. Your private keys give you permanent access to your funds, even if you lose your phone. With LootUp, send funds to anyone in the world in real time without the need for a 3rd party settlement.

Although blockchain has come a long way, it is still very early in its development and the blockchain is not user friendly for the non-tech savvy. Blockchain users still use long random strings of letters as send/receive addresses that are easy to mess up. Funds are often sent to the wrong address, resulting in permanent loss. On LootUp, we're creating a revolutionary middle process feature that will require users on the receiving side to confirm payment or allow the sender to cancel before their transaction is confirmed. Additionally, we are integrating an invoice option which will require the receiver to sign and confirm before receiving funds.

Some of the features promised by LootUp include:

Non-custodial: LootUp never physically controls users' funds with everything managed via smart contracts

Simplicity: Users can send crypto payments to usernames and not long random addresses that can be confusing

Confirmation: Recipients must confirm or cancel payments enabling the sender to maintain control using decentralized broker wallets.

Invoicing: Users can attach relevant invoices together with outgoing payments

Built In Messenger App: Users can securely chat & interact to discuss payments

Marketplace: Users can access a marketplace enabling them to buy and sell via their crypto wallet

Reputation: Users can grow their reputation without sacrificing privacy. Free for anonymous users and premium will allow for KYC and fully verified users.

The team at LootUp believe that the days of writing a check, or running to an ATM to pay back a friend or manage a simple transaction, will soon be a thing of the past.

"LootUp makes crypto simple; in fact, users won't even really need to think about it as crypto but rather LootUp. It will feel like a normal payment app, but better!" concluded CEO Justin Waiau.

About LootUp

Welcome to a New Era of Decentralized Payments. LootUp, a Non-Custodial P2P Payment Platform, aims to become the first globally adopted decentralized payment platform that is self-regulated and which is backed by a digital asset.

