Magna Mining Appoints Jonathan Goodman as a Non-Executive Director

Sudbury, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - April 4, 2022) - Magna Mining Inc. NICU ("Magna" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Jonathan Goodman to Magna's Board of Directors. Mr. Goodman is currently the President and CEO of Dundee Corporation ("Dundee") and is also the President and CEO of Dundee Goodman Merchant Partners, a mining focused merchant bank. Dundee currently holds a 19.2% investment interest in Magna as of October 26, 2021 (see news release).

Mr. Goodman previously served as CEO of Dundee Precious Metals from 1995 to 2013, as Executive Chairman from April 2013 to September 2017, at which time he was appointed Chairman.

Mr. Goodman has over 30 years of experience in the resource and investment industry, working as a geologist, senior analyst, portfolio manager and as CEO of a producing mining company. Mr. Goodman joined Goodman & Company, Investment Counsel Ltd. in 1990, where he was responsible for the selection of Canadian equities and played a major role in developing asset allocation strategies, before becoming the company's President. He is also one of the founding partners of Goepel Shields and Partners, an investment firm. Mr. Goodman graduated from the Colorado School of Mines as a Professional Engineer, holds a Master of Business Administration from the University of Toronto and is a Chartered Financial Analyst.

Jason Jessup, CEO of Magna, commented, "On behalf of myself and the rest of the directors of Magna, I am pleased to welcome Mr. Goodman to the board. His experience in growing mining companies and his capital markets expertise will be an enormous asset to our Company. Over the last 12 months, Dundee Corporation has become a key shareholder of Magna Mining, and their continued support has been critical to the successful execution of our growth objectives to date. Dundee's representation on our board underlines their continued commitment to Magna Mining, which will help us to achieve our ultimate objective of becoming the next multi-mine nickel producer in the Sudbury region."

Magna Mining is an exploration and development company focused on nickel, copper and PGM projects in the Sudbury Region of Ontario, Canada. The Company's flagship asset is the past producing Shakespeare Mine which has major permits for the construction of a 4,500 tonne per day open pit mine, processing plant and tailings storage facility and is surrounded by a contiguous 180km2 prospective land package. Additional information about the Company is available on SEDAR (www.sedar.com) and on the Company's website (www.magnamining.com).

