BluMetric Announces Investor Relations Services

Ottawa, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - April 4, 2022) - BluMetric Environmental Inc. BLM a full-service environmental consulting and engineering cleantech firm, announces that it has retained Harbor Access Inc. ("Harbor Access") to provide investor relations services for the Company, particularly with developing and managing a comprehensive investor relations and corporate communications program.

Scott MacFabe, CEO, stated, "We look forward to working with Harbor Access to increase market awareness of BluMetric. We will continue to convey our growth strategies while expanding our reach within the investment community and expanding our shareholder base. We believe Harbor Access will help us in raising our profile and building and maintaining investor confidence through an effective investor relations strategy."

Under the terms of the agreement with Harbor Access, the Company has agreed to pay Harbor Access a cash fee of $9,000 per month, plus applicable taxes and reasonable out-of-pocket expenses. The agreement has a term of 12 months commencing April 1, 2022. The agreement can be terminated by either party on 30 days' prior written notice. Harbor Access will not receive any securities of the Company as compensation for services under the agreement. The agreement is subject to approval by the TSX Venture Exchange.

"We are excited to work with Scott and the BluMetric team. They have built an impressive business in an industry that addresses environmental and water challenges. BluMetric provides a world class investment opportunity with sustainable growth that will resonate with our investor network," commented Jonathan Paterson, Managing Partner Harbor Access.

About BluMetric Environmental Inc.

BluMetric Environmental Inc. is a publicly traded environmental consulting and engineering company with expertise across professional and trade disciplines and technologies that allow for the design, fabrication and delivery of sustainable solutions to environmental and water challenges. BluMetric has more than 160 employees operating in ten offices and over 40 years of expertise. Headquartered in Ottawa, Ontario, BluMetric's team of industry experts serves Commercial and Industrial, Military, Mining and Government clients in Canada and the United States.

For more information, visit www.blumetric.ca or please contact:

Scott MacFabe, CEO

BluMetric Environmental Inc.

Tel: 613.839.3053

Email: smacfabe@blumetric.ca

Vivian Karaiskos, CFO

BluMetric Environmental Inc.

Tel: 613.839.3053

Email: vkaraiskos@blumetric.ca

