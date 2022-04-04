LBank Exchange Listed Hunter Crypto Coin (HCC) on April 3, 2022

Internet City, Dubai--(Newsfile Corp. - April 4, 2022) - LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, listed Hunter Crypto Coin (HCC) on April 3, 2022. For all users of LBank Exchange, the HCC/USDT trading pair officially became available for trading at 20:00 (UTC+8) on April 3, 2022.
Hunter Crypto Coin (HCC) provides freedom in money transactions and payments without any fees worldwide. HCC token was listed on LBank Exchange at 20:00 (UTC+8) on April 3, 2022, to further expand its global reach and help it achieve its vision.
Introducing Hunter Crypto Coin
Hunter Crypto Coin (HCC) is one of the new cryptocurrency investments in the market because it uses Ethereum blockchain. It will provide freedom to users by allowing them to make their money transactions and payments without any fees worldwide.
The founder of HCC, Mr. Ibrahim Saeed, is one of the cryptocurrency trading advisors, leading thousands of members on professional and social platforms.
To support the HCC value stability, the team enforced many trading rules using the smart contract feature which is simply software that may be installed and executed on a blockchain. It executes code in response to transactions provided to it and keeps track of state and funds/tokens on the ledger. Additionally, HCC also provides Hunter App, a wallet for users to store their cryptocurrencies.
The project succeeded in raising 26 million HCC within 45 days, with future projects including Hunter Market, an application providing a smooth way for traders to choose the suitable analyst channel to subscribe to; Hunter Exchange, an exchange platform that provides a great experience for the traders and allows reaching the global markets from one place; Hunter Deviz, a highly secure professional brokerage platform; and many more.
About HCC Token
HCC token is launched on BSC due to fast transactions, low fees and for its smart contract functionality and compatibility along with Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM).
The total supply of HCC is 500 million (i.e. 500,000,000) tokens, of which 7% was sold in ICO for first investors, 10% is provided for liquidity in exchange platforms, another 10% will be used to distribute staking campaigns rewards, 15% is provided for advertising and marketing the products, another 15% is provided for supporting and developing Hunter projects and create new projects, 30% will be burned as scheduled, 3% is provided for airdrop, and the rest 10% is provided for team management.
HCC was listed on LBank Exchange at 20:00 (UTC+8) on April 3, 2022. Investors who are interested in Hunter Crypto Coin investment can easily buy and sell HCC token on LBank Exchange. The listing of HCC on LBank Exchange will undoubtedly help it further expand its business and draw more attention in the market.
Learn More about HCC Token:
Official Website: https://www.huntercryptocoin.com
Telegram: https://t.me/Hunter_Crypto_Coin
Discord: https://discord.gg/fCcFMDJZRx
Twitter: https://twitter.com/HunterCryptoCo2
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/hunter.crypto.coin/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Hunter-Crypto-Coin-109546501449168
About LBank Exchange
LBank Exchange, founded in 2015, is an innovative global trading platform for various crypto assets. LBank Exchange provides its users with safe crypto trading, specialized financial derivatives, and professional asset management services. It has become one of the most popular and trusted crypto trading platforms with over 6.4 million users from now more than 210 regions around the world.
Start Trading Now: lbank.info
