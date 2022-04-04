Whale Coin Talk's Floki AMA Session Draws Over 750 Attendees

New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - April 4, 2022) - Over 750 people listened to the Whale Coin Talk AMA (Ask Me Anything) with Floki Inu. The AMA was held on the 24th of March at 5:00 PM UTC for subscribers, investors, and the community at large. The AMA instilled optimism in the logenvitivity of Floki Inu and the audience was fascinated by the principles on which Floki Inu is built and currently operating.





An Overview of the AMA Session

Several core team members represented Floki Inu during the WCT AMA. Questions revolved around the inception of Floki Inu, future plans, partnerships, marketing and other captivating topics.

The Floki Inu team believes if the shortcomings of other platforms can be rectified and implemented into a trusted user friendly platform, it can attract the support of entrepreneurs and the masses.

From the Floki Inu team, different members talked about the segments from the platform, in which they have expertise. While one team member talked about the basics of Floki Inu and how it works, other representatives talked about Valhalla (a PlayToEarn NFT metaverse game).

The three high-level representatives of Floki Inu were enthusiastic about the project and shared details of the current workings along with glimpses of future plans.

About Floki Inu

Powered by the FLOKI ecosystem, Floki Inu is a meme-based utility token relying on the community for its progress and growth. The four key earning modes include the Valhalla NFT metaverse game, the Floki University education program, the dynamics of the Defi, and the Floki Places (NFT and merchandise marketplace).

About Whale Coin Talk

Whale Coin Talk is a multichain AMA channel that hosts the largest number of AMA sessions. WCT holds multiple daily sessions with all sorts of projects in the crypto space. WCT also promotes giveaways and YouTube videos keeping the community engaged and educated on cryptocurrencies.

