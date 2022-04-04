Cape Town, South Africa--(Newsfile Corp. - April 4, 2022) - NeoNomad Finance offers an all-in-one DeFi ecosystem that bridges the CeFi/DeFi gap and makes financial services accessible to all. Development has progressed rapidly, and the team continues to release new features. NeoNomad will hold their $NNI (NeoNomad Investment Token) IDO launch on the following launchpads on 6 April 2022:

On the threshold of the NeoNomad Initial DEX Offering (IDO), the team shares its vision for building an inclusive DeFi system for everyone.

NeoNomad Finance announces ecosystem, IDO launch

The gap between centralized finance (CeFi) and decentralized finance (DeFi) makes it complicated to manage several fiat and crypto investments. Because of this gap, it is also difficult to spend crypto holdings in a fiat world. This gap also makes investing less accessible and more difficult for the underbanked or unbanked global population. Additionally, there is a lack of opportunity to invest crypto holdings in other asset classes, such as agriculture and precious metals.

NeoNomad Finance bridges the gap between CeFi and DeFi by providing an all-in-one dashboard showing fiat, crypto and asset-backed non-fungible token (NFT) investments in one place. Through NomadPay, an integrated payments service, users can spend crypto gains straight from their wallets with a debit card. NeoNomad also provides asset-backed NFTs such as gold, silver, livestock, blueberries and nut trees. This makes investing in asset classes such as precious metals or agriculture easier and more accessible.

Once NeoNomad launches, the NNI token will list on several exchanges, including its own NeoNomad decentralized exchange (DEX) and XT.com. Afterward, it will launch swaps, yield farming, liquidity pools and staking. There are huge DeFi benefits for those who get involved in the NeoNomad ecosystem early. NeoNomad's liquidity pools enable liquidity providers (LPs) to earn LP tokens from swap fees, which can be staked in NeoNomad farms to multiply the rewards. With NeoNomad's yield farming, LPs can also earn rewards in the form of NNI tokens or stake their LP tokens to earn more NNI. The first pair that NeoNomad will be launching for liquidity pools and yield farming is NNI-USD Coin (USDC). Additionally, NomadPad will go live, giving the community the opportunity to invest in innovative new projects as they launch.

About NeoNomad

The NeoNomad Finance team has a ridiculously ambitious vision and a diverse group of people in the team to achieve it. The team is composed of individuals with experience in hedge fund investments and trading, blockchain development, business intelligence and agricultural investments.

NeoNomad's goal is to provide a more inclusive DeFi ecosystem to facilitate financial stability and allow the sustainable growth of wealth for all.

