Emergency and Disaster Response Market: With Top Countries Data, Industry Analysis by Regions, Size, Share, Revenue, Prominent Players, Developing Technologies, Tendencies and Forecast: 2022-2031

The Market for Emergency and Disaster Response is projected to grow with a CAGR of over 3% during the forecast period.



- Increasing incidents of natural and anthropogenic hazards globally has led to an increase in the procurement of necessary equipment and response vehicles by the concerned government agencies.

- There are many incidents in recent times where inadequacy of equipment has caused delays in mitigating the damages. Learning from the past, many countries have increased the necessary disaster response equipment at disposal.

Key Market Trends



Land Segment Registered the Highest Market Share in 2019



As of 2019, the land segment has the highest share in the market. Increasing procurement of land vehicles by various public and private organizations is acting as the main driver for the market. Land vehicles can be locally stationed and can be easily and promptly deployed for emergency damage alleviation purposes. To increase the availability of the land-based emergency response vehicles, local disaster management and emergency response teams keep these vehicles at their disposal. Thus, their procurement volumes are higher as compared to the aerial vehicles whose overall fleet is less as they are stationed only in bigger cities that possess the necessary infrastructure to maintain the aircraft. However, with the growing number of large-scale disasters, the deployment of the aerial vehicles for purposes like firefighting and disaster relief logistics are increasing. For instance, the firefighting aircraft have been instrumental in fighting the large-scale Australian Bushfires during 2019 – 2020. In addition to about 150 firefighting aircraft the country has, additional aircraft are also borrowed for firefighting. Also, the Australian government plans to purchase additional aircraft to increase their firefighting capabilities. Such aerial vehicle procurements for disaster response are expected to propel the growth of the segment in the years to come.



North America Held the Largest Market Share in 2019



North America currently has the largest share in the Emergency and Disaster Response market, due to a high spending from the government in addition to continual procurement of related equipment and vehicles by various public and private disaster rescue teams. Severe hurricanes and floods have hit the US in the recent past, and the country, along with Canada, saw several forest fires in the past five years. In response to all these occurrences, the procurement of disaster response equipment and vehicles have increased in the region. For instance, in October 2018, American Red Cross of the Central Coast announced that a new Next Generation Emergency Response Vehicle (ERV) was inducted into their existing fleet of ERVs. The new emergency vehicle primarily serves the communities in Monterey, San Benito, and Santa Cruz Counties, and is also available for Red Cross responses to national disasters elsewhere. Likewise, in September 2019, Medstar Ambulance, Southern Michigan's largest and most integrated Emergency Medical Services and mobile health provider, announced that it was adding 52 new ambulances and a new Eurocopter EC-135 medical helicopter to its fleet. Such large-scale procurement has helped the growth of the market in the country, making it the highest market share in terms of geography. However, the Asia-Pacific region which is one of the largest disaster-prone zones in the world, is projected to experience the highest growth rates in the market. The presence of some of the largest populated countries in the world, where a delay in emergency and disaster response can increase fatality rates drastically, is compelling the governments in the region to stay prepared for disasters and other emergencies by procuring the necessary equipment. These factors are expected to drive the market in the region during the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape



Rosenbauer International AG, W. S. Darley & Co., Textron Inc., 3M, Emergency Medical International are some of the major players in the market. The market is a highly fragmented one, with various players in the market supplying their products to various applications that fall under the overall emergency and disaster response market. In addition, the presence of a large number of local players in each country with varying product portfolios is enhancing the market fragmentation. The market comprises of players from different industries. Thus, the competition for the players is restricted to the product portfolios they offer, and there are no cross-industry competitors for the players. In such cases, players compete with a relatively lower direct-competitor pool than facing a larger set of multi-industry players having different product offerings. Established players in one industry in the market gain a flexibility to expand their product reach by entering into other related industries either by partnerships and acquisitions. For instance, in January 2020, Demers Ambulances Manufacturer Inc. an ambulance manufacturing company, partnered with Danko Emergency Equipment, a company manufacturing and selling firefighting and emergency vehicles, which helped Danko to add the new line of Crestline Ambulances in their offerings. Such partnerships are expected to help the players expand their global reach and make their businesses more profitable, in the years to come.



