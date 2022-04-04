Military Sensors Market: Opportunities, Size, Share, Emerging Trends, Technological Innovation and Forecast: 2022-2031

Japan, Japan, Mon, 04 Apr 2022 04:39:56 / Comserve Inc. / -- The military sensors market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of more than 5% during the forecast period.



The military sensors market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of more than 5% during the forecast period.



- The evolution and rapid adoption of microelectromechanical systems (MEMS)-based devices have led to the development of sophisticated micro gyros for navigation and positioning, microbolometers for infrared imaging, and micromirrors for steering laser beams. RF MEMS and nanotechnology could lead to major breakthroughs in aerospace and defense applications such as satellite communications at speeds in excess of 100 GHz, and electronically steerable RF phase shifters for the true-time delay.

- Modern military systems are heavily reliant on complex software and interconnectivity to perform their missions. Advanced features, such as an electronic attack, sensor fusion, and communications, of the cyber-enabled military systems provide a tactical edge to the equipped armed forces against an adversary force or during critical operations in a hostile environment.

Click Here to Download Sample Report: https://www.sdki.jp/sample-request-85085



Key Market Trends



Rapid Innovation in MEMS Technologies



The infusion of advanced technologies into military applications is driven by the necessity to keep abreast with the exponential burst in information accessibility. MEMS and nanotechnology have ushered in an era of technological innovation in the fabrication of sophisticated military sensors. MEMS fabrication techniques enable system developers to miniaturize mechanical components and integrate them with microelectronics, thereby enabling new capabilities and enhancing performance simultaneously. The degree of maturity of MEMS fabrication is dependent on the application profile of the system. Extensive R&D is being conducted on a global scale to develop advanced sensors and components based on MEMS. For instance, laser communications are envisioned to be a key defense technology due to its potential to transmit data at blazing fast speeds and associated benefits for being difficult to intercepted or jammed by hostile forces due to inherently low scatter. MEMS and nanotechnology could be used to fabricate extremely tiny deformable mirrors and develop a laser communications technology that is small, lightweight, and efficient, for potential deployment on small unmanned vehicles and handheld devices.



Asia-Pacific is Expected to Generate the Highest Demand During the Forecast Period



The Asia-Pacific region is expected to generate the highest demand for military sensors on account of the several ongoing programs fostering the modernization of the regional defense forces during the forecast period. In the Asia-Pacific, several modernization programs are underway to enhance the current capabilities of the commercial and military end-users in the region. For instance, in October 2019, Elbit Systems Inc. received a USD 153 million contract for delivering 1,000 units of THOR drones and other UAVs to an unknown Southeast Asian country. Similarly, in September 2019, China unveiled the GJ-11 Sharp Sword stealth attack drone capable of being deployed for a variety of missions, ranging from reconnaissance and electronic countermeasures to enabling targeting and battle damage assessments for the carrier killer missiles. China's the People's Liberation Army Navy (PLAN) boasts of the largest fleet in the Asia-Pacific region and the world, constituting more than 300 surface combatants, submarines, amphibious ships, patrol craft, and specialized crafts. By the mid-2020s, China aims to induct the Type 093B SHANG-class guided-missile nuclear attack submarine. During 2017-2018, China launched the first of its four RENHAI-class guided-missile cruisers. RENHAI was scheduled to be inducted into active service by 2019, and it is capable of carrying a large loadout of anti-ship cruiser missiles (ASCMs), surface-to-air missiles (SAMs), and anti-submarine weapons. Such developments are envisioned to drive the growth prospects of the market in focus during the forecast period.

Download PDf Sample For More Information: https://www.sdki.jp/sample-request-85085​​​​​​​



Competitive Landscape



The prominent players in the military sensors market are Raytheon Company, Lockheed Martin Corporation, KONGSBERG GRUPPEN ASA, Ultra Electronics, BAE Systems plc, and Thales Group, amongst others. Vendors are modifying their offerings to enhance current capabilities and introduce revolutionary features as a mean to deliver value-added sensor solutions to end-users. This helps introduce low differentiated products at competitive pricing. Furthermore, strategic collaboration between manufacturers is on the rise to develop sophisticated sensors that conform with the design and performance specifications of the end-user defense forces. This is expected to benefit industry stakeholders during the forecast period.



Reasons to Purchase this report:



- The market estimate (ME) sheet in Excel format

- 3 months of analyst support

The dynamic nature of business environment in the current global economy is raising the need amongst business professionals to update themselves with current situations in the market. To cater such needs, Shibuya Data Count provides market research reports to various business professionals across different industry verticals, such as healthcare & pharmaceutical, IT & telecom, chemicals and advanced materials, consumer goods & food, energy & power, manufacturing & construction, industrial automation & equipment and agriculture & allied activities amongst others.

For more information, please contact:

Shibuya Data Count

Email: sales@sdki.jp

Tel: + 81 3 45720790

The post Military Sensors Market: Opportunities, Size, Share, Emerging Trends, Technological Innovation and Forecast: 2022-2031 appeared first on Comserveonline.