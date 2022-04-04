Airport Kiosk Market: Growth Analysis By Size, Share, News, Demand, Opportunity and Forecast: 2022-2031

Japan, Japan, Mon, 04 Apr 2022 04:35:23 / Comserve Inc. / -- The airport kiosk market is anticipated to register a CAGR of more than 4% during the forecast period.



The airport kiosk market is anticipated to register a CAGR of more than 4% during the forecast period.

- The growth in air passenger traffic and subsequent investments into airport infrastructure by the government, as well as airport operators, is propelling the demand for check-in kiosks, bag drop kiosks, information kiosks, advertisement, and promotion kiosk, etc.

- The digitization of various operations at the airports and increasing inclination toward self-service airport solutions are generating demand for the installation of new and advanced kiosks to enhance the ease of operability and experience of the passengers in the airport.

- The integration of technologies, like biometrics, into kiosks for faster passenger processing is expected to support the growth of the airport kiosk market during the forecast period.

Download PDf Sample For More Information: https://www.sdki.jp/sample-request-85177



Key Market Trends



Automated Passport Control Kiosk Segment will Register the Highest CAGR During the Forecast Period



With the growth in international passenger traffic across the world, the need to quicken the immigration process at the airports is generating demand for automated passport control kiosks. Currently, more than 40 airports in the United States, including major airports, like Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, Los Angeles International Airport (LAX), Chicago O'Hare International Airport (ORD), and Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport (DFW), among others, are installed with these systems. In addition to this, the airports are installing sophisticated biometric-enabled kiosks that will drastically reduce passenger wait times and enhance operations of customs and border management. For instance, in 2017, Hermes Airports, the operator of Larnaca International Airport (LCA) and Paphos International Airport (PFO) partnered with Innovative Travel Solutions (Vancouver International Airport) to deploy biometric kiosks at the immigration areas. As of July 2018, 74 BorderXpress kiosks were installed at LCA and PFO. This resulted in a reduction in passenger wait times by around 60% and ensured an over 50% increase in operating efficiency and space savings of the airports. Due to this advantage, airports around the world are incorporating these technology kiosks, which driving the rapid growth of the segment in the coming future.



Asia-Pacific Region is Expected to Generate the Highest Demand During the Forecast Period



Various countries in the Asia-Pacific region like China, India, Japan, Thailand, and Indonesia are currently transforming into major aviation hubs in the region. With the increasing investments in new airport construction, terminal expansion, and adoption of automated systems to cater to the growing air passenger traffic are propelling the demand for installation of new generation kiosks. India plans to construct around 100 more airports in the country with a planned investment of USD 56 billion by 2035, whereas, China is planning to construct about 220 new airports over the next 15 years, to have a total of 450 airports by 2035. Along with such robust construction plans, the airports are rapidly investing in technologies to enhance the efficiency of airport operations and passenger experience. Earlier, in November 2018, Bangalore International Airport deployed 16 fully automated Self Bag Drop machines designed by Materna IPS to accelerate the baggage transaction and reduce check-in queues, which is followed by Rajiv Gandhi International Airport that launched the Self Bag Drop (SBD) facility in January 2020. Similarly, Elenium Automation and Avalon Airport entered into a partnership in February 2020 to replace the manual check-in desks with self-service and automation technology in the terminal. The aforementioned factors are anticipated to propel the Asia-Pacific airport kiosk market with the highest growth during the forecast period.

Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report: https://www.sdki.jp/sample-request-85177​​​​​​​



Competitive Landscape



Some of the prominent players in the airport kiosk market are SITA, Innovative Travel Solutions (Vancouver International Airport), Materna IPS GmbH, Collins Aerospace, and Elenium Automation Pty Ltd. Among these prominent players, SITA, Materna IPS GmbH, and Innovative Travel Solutions have a higher share compared to others due to their international brand value and partnerships to provide solutions and services to some of the major airport operators and airlines. Innovative Travel Solutions installed 110 kiosks in 2019 at seven airports and launched a six months pilot program at the Keflavik International Airport (KEF) in Iceland with four BorderXpress kiosks. Similarly, in late 2019, SITA announced to install its Scan&Fly self-service bag drop at 18 airports across five countries in the Americas. Development of new kiosks with multiple features, like easy check-in, print bag tags, and allowing passengers to purchase additional services and contactless payment devices, among others, will help the companies secure new contracts.



Reasons to Purchase this report:



- The market estimate (ME) sheet in Excel format

- 3 months of analyst support

The dynamic nature of business environment in the current global economy is raising the need amongst business professionals to update themselves with current situations in the market. To cater such needs, Shibuya Data Count provides market research reports to various business professionals across different industry verticals, such as healthcare & pharmaceutical, IT & telecom, chemicals and advanced materials, consumer goods & food, energy & power, manufacturing & construction, industrial automation & equipment and agriculture & allied activities amongst others.

For more information, please contact:

Shibuya Data Count

Email: sales@sdki.jp

Tel: + 81 3 45720790

The post Airport Kiosk Market: Growth Analysis By Size, Share, News, Demand, Opportunity and Forecast: 2022-2031 appeared first on Comserveonline.