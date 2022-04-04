Riflescopes Market: In-Depth Industry Analysis on Size, Cost Structure and Prominent Key Players Analysis and Forecast: 2022-2031

Japan, Japan, Mon, 04 Apr 2022 04:01:02 / Comserve Inc. / -- The riflescopes market is projected to grow with a CAGR of more than 3% during the forecast period.



- The growth in military spending to support the soldier modernization programs of various countries is propelling the investments in the procurement of new riflescopes that offer higher magnification and accuracy of the target.

- The rise in recreational shooting activities like sporting and hunting is driving the growth of riflescopes.

- Due to the presence of a higher number of manufacturers (mostly regional) in the market, the market is highly fragmented.

- Companies are developing new riflescopes integrated with advanced technologies to increase accuracy.

Key Market Trends



The Military Segment is Expected to have the Highest Growth During the Forecast Period



The military segment is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period, owing to the modernization programs of various countries. The procurement of new and advanced infantry weaponry like sniper rifles, light machine guns, and automatic weapon systems among others will drive the growth of the segment. For instance, in the coming years, the US Army plans to procure over 120,000 new light machine guns and rifles to replace M4 carbine and M249 Squad Automatic Weapon. Such robust plans are anticipated to generate demand for new and advanced riflescopes during the forecast period. Also, the procurement of advanced scopes by the armed forces for higher accuracy and effectiveness to hit the target will propel the growth during the forecast period. Such as, in February 2020, the US Marine Corps awarded a USD 64 million contract to Michigan based Trijicon to supply squad common optic (SCO) riflescopes. These scopes can be mounted on the M27 Infantry Automatic Rifle and the M4 rifles and have a continuously adjustable magnification range moving from 1X to 8X magnification. Similarly, many developing nations are also spending heavily on army warfare modernization. These trends are expected to drive growth during the forecast period.



Asia-Pacific is Projected to grow with the Highest CAGR During the Forecast Period



Asia-Pacific is projected to grow with the highest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the rapid military modernization plans of countries in the Asia-Pacific region, such as China, India, and South Korea among others, which are some of the biggest defense spenders in the world. The major emerging economies in the region like China and India are aggressively increasing their investments into the defense sector for soldier modernization owing to the territorial issues and geopolitical tensions. For instance, in 2018, the Defence Acquisition Council of India received approval from the government to procure 745,000 assault rifles (including 5,719 sniper rifles) for the armed forces of India. Similarly, the Philippine Army received 80 assault rifles from the US government under the Military Assistance Program in March 2019. Such initiatives by the governments of the countries to increase the capabilities of their frontline troops of armed forces are anticipated to generate demand for new riflescopes during the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape



The riflescope market is highly fragmented, with several players accounting for significant amounts of shares in the market. Some of the prominent companies in the riflescope market are Burris Company, Hawke Optics, Hensoldt, Leupold & Stevens Inc., and Nightforce Optics. Several companies have formed long-term partnerships with the armed forces to upgrade and enhance the battlefield capabilities of infantry soldiers as well as for the development of future soldier modernization programs of the defense ministry. Companies are investing heavily in research and development for the innovation of new and advanced products and technologies that may help the soldiers in the frontline to have a tactical advantage over the rivals. For instance, in September 2019, Nikon introduced a new flagship hunting riflescope, Monarch riflescope, which is a long-range type riflescope that is best for hunting and sports activities purpose. For military applications, manufacturers are introducing technologies such as GPS geotagging, increased magnification, ultra HD magnification, connectivity features such as Bluetooth and Wi-fi are also included in the riflescope for connectivity with other gadgets, such as smart goggles for increased accuracy. Such developments are anticipated to help the companies increase their geographic presence by acquiring new contracts from the armed forces.



