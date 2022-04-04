LBank Exchange Listed Thrupenny (TPY) on March 31, 2022

Internet City, Dubai--(Newsfile Corp. - April 4, 2022) - LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, has listed Thrupenny (TPY) on March 31, 2022. For all users of LBank Exchange, the TPY/USDT trading pair is officially available for trading at 16:00 (UTC+8) on March 31, 2022.





Current DeFi lending space has many problems such as highly volatile interest rate and crypto prices, overcollateralization of staked assets, and no optimal approach to protect liquidity providers from impermanent loss. To address these issues, Thrupenny (TPY) was created as a new DeFi ecosystem with a smart investment system and an in-built Derivatives Decentralized Exchange on the lending platform. Its native token TPY was listed on LBank Exchange at 16:00 (UTC+8) on March 31, 2022, to further expand its global reach and help it achieve its vision.

Introducing Thrupenny

Thrupenny ecosystem is designed to be the new evolution in DEFI infrastructure for investing, lending and borrowing. The protocol is built to overcome the current deficiencies of the DeFi crypto lending space via introduction of a new generation of the crypto lending protocol, powered with a derivatives-based risk management engine and inherent derivatives DEX as well as flash loan arbitrage automation system.

Furthermore, the Thrupenny system introduces a no-code generation of DeFi arbitrage bots that can easily adjust the parameters of arbitrage bots to deploy them for finding arbitrage opportunities across numerous decentralized exchanges. Once the bots find the arbitrage opportunity, the smart contract will execute the arbitrage trades, repay the Flash Loan amount, all within a single transaction.

There is also a derivatives marketplace attached to the lending protocol, with a design based on the 0x protocol. Including features such as smart interest rate system and active risk management scheme, this DEX enables both users as well as the proxy risk management contract to open derivative positions in the system to hedge the risk.

Last but not least, the Thrupenny protocol has incorporated decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) to allow community-driven decisions regarding the risk levels that the lending pool will assume.

About TPY Token

TPY is the native token of Thrupenny ecosystem. On one hand, it acts as a facilitator of the whole economic activity in the system between different agents and creates appropriate incentives to ensure the effective functioning of the whole process, and on the other hand, it is applied as a governance token enabling the efficient, community-driven decision making in the Thrupenny system.

Based on Ethereum network, TPY has a total supply of 1 billion (i.e. 1,000,000,000) tokens, of which 25% is provided for the maintenance of Thrupenny ecosystem and liquidity, 25% is provided for Thrupenny strategic development and investment, another 25% is distributed to Thrupenny investors and backers, and the rest 35% is distributed to Thrupenny core contributors with a 2-year lock up period.

TPY will be listed on LBank Exchange at 16:00 (UTC+8) on March 31, 2022, investors who are interested in Thrupenny investment can easily buy and sell TPY token on LBank Exchange by then. The listing of TPY on LBank Exchange will undoubtedly help it further expand its business and draw more attention in the market.

About LBank Exchange

LBank Exchange, founded in 2015, is an innovative global trading platform for various crypto assets. LBank Exchange provides its users with safe crypto trading, specialized financial derivatives, and professional asset management services. It has become one of the most popular and trusted crypto trading platforms with over 6.4 million users from now more than 210 regions around the world.

