LBank Exchange Listed Mapt. Coin (XMP) on March 31, 2022

Internet City, Dubai--(Newsfile Corp. - April 4, 2022) - LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, will list Mapt. Coin (XMP) on March 31, 2022. For all users of LBank Exchange, the XMP/USDT trading pair officially available for trading at 21:00 (UTC+8) on March 31, 2022.





Backed by physical assets, Mapt. ODL is a digital asset operator providing renewable energy. With its large property portfolio sitting as an income generating portfolio that stabilizes the company, it developed its own Mapt Blockchain and cryptocurrency called Mapt. Coin (XMP), which will be supported by its various renewable energy projects and its NFT platform. The XMP token was listed on LBank Exchange at 21:00 (UTC+8) on March 31, 2022, to further expand its global reach and help it achieve its vision.

Introducing Mapt. ODL

Mapt. ODL is a privately owned company which specializes in real estate, renewable energy, cryptocurrency and an NFT minting and marketing platform. It is also gearing up to deliver Europe's first Green Index compliant blockchain, an innovative eco-friendly blockchain solution with huge potential to play a crucial role in the green energy sector. Mapt. Blockchain will operate on a 250 MW renewable energy site.

Through the Mapt. ODL network and its own platforms, Mapt. intends to be a household brand of the future by introducing its own unique cryptocurrency, which will be project backed by its many renewable energy projects and its NFT platform. This will help to allay some of the fears held by those who wouldn't necessarily invest in the cryptocurrency marketplace, therefore making its native token Mapt. Coin (XMP) attractive to all investors regardless of age or understanding.

Mapt. ODL uses tried and tested methods, such as physical asset acquisitions, to give itself a stable foundation on which to build and grow into important industries which are in their infancy. One of its most exciting products will enable young families to get on the property ladder without the need of a deposit. This will in time replace traditional bank mortgages and enable people to own their home in as little as 10 years.

Moreover, after 18 months of development and Beta testing, Mapt. ODL has also launched a new NFT influencer marketing platform. The mission of it is to revolutionize the influencer industry and democratize influencers by creating their own mini economy. Utilizing XMP token, this will increase the value of commissions over time. The infrastructure benefits brands, NFT Creators, influencers and consumers at every step.

About XMP Token

XMP, also known as Mapt. Coin, is the native cryptocurrency created on the XRPL of all Mapt. projects and platforms. There are 10 billion (i.e. 10,000,000,000) XMP created and no more will ever be minted, making XMP deflationary. Its value is backed on two projects including Mapt. NFT minting and marketing platform and Swiss utility bill payers. Also, as Mapt. will have a large property portfolio stabilizing the company, the XMP can be a stable cryptocurrency that's protected from significant price volatility.

XMP was listed on LBank Exchange at 21:00 (UTC+8) on March 31, 2022, investors who are interested in Mapt. Coin investment could easily buy and sell XMP token on LBank Exchange from then. The listing of XMP on LBank Exchange will undoubtedly help it further expand its business and draw more attention in the market.

About LBank Exchange

LBank Exchange, founded in 2015, is an innovative global trading platform for various crypto assets. LBank Exchange provides its users with safe crypto trading, specialized financial derivatives, and professional asset management services. It has become one of the most popular and trusted crypto trading platforms with over 6.4 million users from now more than 210 regions around the world.

