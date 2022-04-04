Highlights: Outside the Block (OTB) Dubai 2022 Powered By Welups and Omanee Corp

Dubai, United Arab Emirates--(Newsfile Corp. - April 4, 2022) - The most impactful blockchain-fintech event in the region Outside the Block (OTB), has been organized and ended successfully. Powered by Welups and Omanee Corporation, the OTB conference took place on March 31, 2022 at the Godolphin Ballroom, Jumeirah Emirates Towers Hotel in Dubai.





In the past four years, OTB has been a technology hub for the latest trends in cybersecurity, blockchain, artificial intelligence, gaming, big data, immersive communication, fintech, and other technologies. It held thought-provoking pitches, conferences, workshops, and training sessions led by the world's top experts.

Moreover, the event provides a platform for industry leaders to share ideas and brainstorm on the value of decentralized autonomous organizations (DAOs), NFTs, metaverse, and lending in crypto age as well as roadmap & services of Welups.

The Welups blockchain made strategic a partnership with Vlink Group to collaborate in building the brand with mutual benefits. In detail, Vlink Group is a pioneering enterprise that utilizes the modern advantages of blockchain supply technology, tokenization, e-commerce, etc.





Notably, the OTB stands as a golden chance to reach out to international markets all over the world through several communication channels and activities of the Welups blockchain. In fact, Welups partners participated in OTB without any entry charges, allowing partners' communities to learn and do networking without spending much effort.

Furthermore, the future vision of Welups is to target more startup companies and make collaborations with them, in order to enjoy mutual benefits between two parties. Welups' partners can use the Welups blockchain in creating their project, with the Welups team also committed in promoting a startup business' strategic plans.

About Welups:

Based in Dubai, Welups is the first blockchain-based identity platform for the digital world. It has been designed and structured to be compatible with a wide range of technical solutions and use cases such as identity-verified applications, digital banking, credit services, entertainment, and other essential services for a digital-future society.

Welups focuses on digital asset management, blockchain identity management, and NFT innovations. The project is committed to the establishment of a decentralized internet, e-commerce, and life services ecosystem.

