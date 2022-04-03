Asia-Pacific Helicopters Market: Key Insights Based on Product Type, End-use and Regional Demand and Forecast: 2022-2031

Japan, Japan, Sun, 03 Apr 2022 23:41:36 / Comserve Inc. / -- The Asia-Pacific Helicopters market is anticipated to register a CAGR of over 3% during the forecast period (2022-2031).



The Asia-Pacific Helicopters market is anticipated to register a CAGR of over 3% during the forecast period (2022-2031).

- The demand for helicopters is anticipated to experience substantial growth during the forecast period primarily due to its broad application base, especially in the civil and commercial sector. Also, the VTOL capabilities of the helicopters with lower space requirements for landing and its usefulness in search and rescue missions are further propelling the demand for helicopters in the Asia-Pacific region.

- The development of newer generation helicopters with increased technological advancement will further support the growth of the market in Asia-Pacific, as several countries look to replace their aging fleet of helicopters.

Key Market Trends



Increased Demand for Military Helicopters is Expected to Drive the Growth of Asia-Pacific Helicopters Market



Over the years, helicopters have proved to be useful for different military missions involving the transportation of troops, combat search and rescue, medical evacuation, maritime patrol, and attacking ground targets among others. As several countries in the Asia-Pacific region look to replace their aging fleet with technologically-advanced helicopters, the military segment is expected to experience significant growth in the coming years. Australia in mid-2019 issued a request for information (RFI) related to future procurement of up to 29 attack helicopters to replace the army's 22 Airbus Helicopters Tigers. In 2019, India received 8 AH-64E Apache helicopters. The total order was for 22 Apache helicopters that are expected to be delivered in the coming years. China, Malaysia, Australia, and Pakistan are some of the other countries that are planning to expand and replace its fleet of military helicopters during the forecast period.



Japan Helicopter Market Experienced Substantial Growth



The helicopters market in Japan experienced significant growth in the past few years as new orders were placed for newer generation helicopters. Airbus Helicopters received new contracts from three Japanese operators in early 2018. The first contract was signed with Auto Panther for one ACH130 featuring Airbus' signature ‘Stylence by ACH' luxury interiors. Auto Panther operates the helicopter for corporate VIP transportation in Kagoshima, south of Japan. The second contract was signed with Noevir Aviation Inc. for the H125 helicopter to expand its fleet of charter helicopters. The third contract was signed with Nakanihon Air Service for an H135 helicopter that will be used for a variety of missions spanning helicopter emergency medical services and electronic newsgathering. Recently, in April 2020, Japan Coast Guard placed a follow-on order for two H225 helicopters. This new order brings JCG's Super Puma fleet to 15, comprising of two AS332s and 13 H225s. The new helicopters will be used for territorial coastal activities, security enforcement, as well as disaster relief missions in Japan. As several operators in Japan look to increase their fleet for transportation of passengers and for emergency medical services, the helicopter market in Japan will continue to show significant growth during the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape



The prominent players in the Asia-Pacific helicopters market are Airbus SE, Leonardo S.p.A., Rostec, and Textron Inc. among others. The market is dominated by Airbus as it caters to both military and commercial customers. As several countries in this region are planning to procure new helicopters, the market offers significant opportunities for the helicopter OEMs to expand their foothold in the region. OEMs are unveiling new helicopter models with features like improved interiors or higher load carrying capacity to attract new customers. Unmanned helicopters are also being developed that are expected to gain significant market share over the next decade. Also, with the growing popularity of Air Taxi, the helicopters market in Asia-Pacific is expected to experience steady growth in the coming years.



