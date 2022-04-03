Directed Energy Weapons Market: Research Consumption, Companies , Industry Report Analysis and Future Demand and Forecast: 2022-2031

Japan, Japan, Sun, 03 Apr 2022 23:39:53 / Comserve Inc. / -- The Directed Energy Weapons Market is expected to grow at a rate of over 15% during the forecast period.



- The rise in the use of rockets, missiles, unmanned air vehicles, etc, is fuelling the growth of the market. Many military laser weapon developers are focusing more on dealing with multiple incoming projectiles at a given time.

- Directed Energy Weapons are a cost-effective, high speed and highly accurate method to take out aerial threats compared to using a highly expensive missile to destroy moderate level threats like small drones. Such factors are driving the growth of the market.

Key Market Trends



LASER Segment Expected to Dominate the Market during the forecast period



Militaries and defense firms are investing in the development and research of kilowatt laser defense systems on a large scale to provide cover against aerial threats. The market for these laser systems will see a surge in the future owing to the race between countries like the United States, Russia, and China in developing and deploying these systems. For instance, the United States plans to install laser defense system HELIOS (High Energy Laser and Integrated Optical-Dazzler with Surveillance) on its destroyers from 2021. These systems will enhance the ship defense against hypersonic projectiles that can evade even the sophisticated contemporary missile defense systems. Systems such as Boeing's High Energy Laser Mobile Demonstrator can be used on multiple ground and sea-based platforms to provide aerial defense even from small projectiles such as mortar rounds from a significant distance. Technical innovations in laser weapon system development are leading to threat identification and neutralization from a significant distance beyond visual range, thus providing a tactical advantage to the combat units. One such example is the XN1 LAWS Directed Energy Weapon system, which is designed to serve the aforementioned purpose and cost of firing it is nearly 2 USD per fire, compared to a Patriot missile which costs nearly USD 3 million per launch. The system is being upgraded to 150 kw to provide longer range. Such developments are expected to help the growth of the market during the forecast period.



North America is Projected to Exhibit the Highest Growth Rate in the Market During the Forecast Period



North America had the largest market share as of 2019. Also, the region is projected to exhibit the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The development plans for the directed energy weapons by the US are further boosted by the presence of major local defense manufacturers such as The Boeing Company, Lockheed Martin Corporation, Raytheon Company, etc. With support from the government in terms of development contracts, significant investments are being made by these firms in Directed Energy Weapons system development, which is fuelling the growth of the market in the region. For instance, in May 2019, Dynetics and Lockheed Martin together won a USD 130 million contract by beating Raytheon for developing a 100-kilowatt laser weapon system for the United States Army. The system will be integrated with less bulky tactical vehicles that will reduce the dependence on currently deployed Heavy Expanded Mobility Tactical vehicles and the system testing will begin in 2022. The country is also focusing on the development of other types of directed energy weapons. In 2019, Pentagon announced the testing of particle beam weapons in space near 2023. However, despite healthy investments and research, the testing may get pushed further by a few years due to various technical issues. On the other hand, in 2019, United States Airforce obtained first prototype of PHASER microwave weapon system for USD 16.8 Million and the testing and trials of the system are expected to be completed by December 2020, making it deployment ready in overseas location. Such developments are expected to further bolster the market prospects during the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape



The market for Directed Energy Weapons weapon systems is a moderately consolidated one with players such as MBDA, Lockheed Martin Corporation, Rheinmetall AG, The Boeing Company, Rafael Advanced Defense Systems Limited, etc. dominating the market. The market is witnessing collaborations between various defense manufacturers, platform manufacturers, and technological firms. Innovations in multiple kilowatt laser combination techniques, beam control technology for energy adjustment, and use of artificial intelligence are currently being focused upon. For instance, In February 2020, Israel's prominent defense manufacture Rafael tested its Drone Dome C-UAS (counter unmanned aerial system) where the high-powered laser beam successfully carrying out detection, identification, and interception of multiple aerial targets like drones. Developments like these are expected to help the prospects for the players in the years to come.



