Asia-Pacific Aviation Infrastructure Market : Research By Production, Revenue, Growth Rate, Sales Value, Industry Trends, Impact Factors, SWOT Analysis and Forecast: 2022-2031

Japan, Japan, Sun, 03 Apr 2022 23:38:28 / Comserve Inc. / -- The Asia-Pacific Aviation Infrastructure Market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of over 7% during the forecast period.



The Asia-Pacific Aviation Infrastructure Market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of over 7% during the forecast period.



- In the Asia-Pacific, the passenger and freight traffic is increasing, thus boosting the number of aircraft being handled by airports. This is propelling the demand for efficient and better ground handling systems and infrastructure at terminals. Due to the growing number of air passengers, several airports in the region are struggling with capacity management and other issues.

- The airport infrastructure market in smaller cities in countries such as India and China is expected to witness growth owing to the efforts of the government to promote air travel. As modern airports are being constructed with more terminal gates, longer runways, and advanced air traffic control systems, a rise in demand for these infrastructure components is expected to propel the Aviation Infrastructure Market in the Asia-Pacific region.

Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report: https://www.sdki.jp/sample-request-86186



Key Market Trends



Commercial Airport Segment Is Expected To Dominate The Market During Forecast Period



By airport type, the commercial airport segment is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period. The commercial air passenger traffic is witnessing a large growth in Asia-Pacific currently and is also expected to continue significant growth during the forecast period. The air freight transportation is also expected to grow significantly during the forecast period. In this regard, airport authorities are investing in the development of existing infrastructure by construction of new terminals or restructuring the existing ones. For instance, the plan to construct new terminal at Bandaranaike International Airport has been announced by the Sri Lankan government in 2017. The construction of new terminal is expected to be completed by the end of 2020 and it will significantly increase the passenger handling capacity of the airport by catering to nearly 20 million passengers annually. Similarly, In 2019, construction of new T2 terminal started at Kempegowda International Airport, Bengaluru which is India's third largest Airport. The initial phase of T2 terminal will have a built up area of more than 250,000 square kilometres and it is expected to serve nearly 25 million passengers annually on completion. Such developments are expected to augment market prospects during the forecast period.



China is Expected to Lead the Market During the Forecast Period



In 2019, China occupied the largest market share and is expected to continue its dominance during the forecast period. At the same time, it is anticipated that the aviation sector of China will surpass the aviation sector of the United States, becoming the biggest in the world. By 2035, China Aviation Administration of China plans to reach its target of 450 airports by constructing 200 new airports. China spent nearly USD 70 billion between 2014 and 2019 on the up-gradation of ground infrastructure, air traffic control systems, etc. In 2020, China's National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) announced three airport projects worth USD 13 billion. The project also includes the development of the third runway at Shenzhen Airport. Thus the market in China is expected to grow further during the forecast period, driven by the ambition airport expansion and construction plans and the ongoing activities in this regard. In addition, the focus of the government in developing the general aviation and the growth in defense spending to bolster the country's military aircraft are also expected to generate new avenues for the market growth in China in the years to come.

Click Here to Download Sample Report: https://www.sdki.jp/sample-request-86186​​​​​​​



Competitive Landscape



Some of the prominent players in the Asia Pacific Aviation Infrastructure Market are GMR Group, GVK Industries Limited, JLL Inc., AECOM Limited, Turner Construction Company. Major players are focusing on the constant development of the workforce to execute the on-time completion of infrastructure development projects. Aviation Infrastructure development companies have to work in close synergy with airport authorities to improve airport operations by understanding barriers and requirements, which will help them in their growth during the forecast period.



Reasons to Purchase this report:



- The market estimate (ME) sheet in Excel format

- 3 months of analyst support

The dynamic nature of business environment in the current global economy is raising the need amongst business professionals to update themselves with current situations in the market. To cater such needs, Shibuya Data Count provides market research reports to various business professionals across different industry verticals, such as healthcare & pharmaceutical, IT & telecom, chemicals and advanced materials, consumer goods & food, energy & power, manufacturing & construction, industrial automation & equipment and agriculture & allied activities amongst others.

For more information, please contact:

Shibuya Data Count

Email: sales@sdki.jp

Tel: + 81 3 45720790

The post Asia-Pacific Aviation Infrastructure Market : Research By Production, Revenue, Growth Rate, Sales Value, Industry Trends, Impact Factors, SWOT Analysis and Forecast: 2022-2031 appeared first on Comserveonline.