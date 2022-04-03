Dogs of Elon to Enter the Metaverse

Dubai, United Arab Emirates--(Newsfile Corp. - April 3, 2022) - Dogs of Elon is set to enter the Metaverse by building an NFT Gaming platform and Marketplace.

Who are the Dogs of Elon?

Dogs of Elon is a community-based NFT Project that launched early in November 2021 and quickly became one of the top trending projects on the Ethereum blockchain. The project's mission is to build the biggest blockchain community through utility, use cases, and charity.

Since starting the project, the team has donated over $200,000 to various charities, including Team Seas, Binance Charity, Children International, and the Ukrainian humanitarian fund.

Following the project's launch, the $DOE token has been listed on several major exchanges like Uniswap, Gate.io, Poloniex, BKEK, Hotbit, and MEXC, with more planned in the near future.

Entering the Metaverse

Invigorated by a community full of ideas and enthusiasm, the Dogs of Elon project set itself on a new course into the Metaverse. In mid-January, the team announced the creation of a gaming platform that would utilize both the DOE token and the NFT project in a balanced ecosystem. Shortly thereafter, a statement from the team revealed that they had hired a mobile game developer who has produced multiple chart-topping mobile games in the past to create their first Play to Earn mobile game.

The project has been consistently providing status updates and sneak peeks into their first flagship game, and they are looking to launch the private alpha testing phase at the end of the month.

"The gameplay is nearly complete, we have been working on the game for quite a while now, and we are just putting the final touches on a tournament-style feature," - Danny, Head of Marketing.

https://twitter.com/dogsofelon/status/1489050740354080771?s=20&t=7N3EjnKaIjig0sKanPT7pA

The project aims to build an NFT Marketplace for its collection to integrate all of the various utilities they are seeking to develop.

https://twitter.com/dogsofelon/status/1495773316178751492?s=20&t=7N3EjnKaIjig0sKanPT7pA

Partnership Opportunity

Now that the Dogs of Elon project has entered the Metaverse with its gaming platform, the partnership opportunities are endless. Realistically, any NFT collection with an 8-bit design could be very easily integrated into their ecosystem and are excellent contenders for a partnership that could yield benefits for both collections.

