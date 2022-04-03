Europe Drones Market: By Key Players, Deployment Type, Applications, Vertical, and Forecast: 2022-2031

Japan, Japan, Sun, 03 Apr 2022 23:31:03 / Comserve Inc. / -- The Europe Drones Market is projected to grow with a CAGR of more than 11% during the forecast period.



The Europe Drones Market is projected to grow with a CAGR of more than 11% during the forecast period.



- With the advancement in the drone technologies, the drone manufacturers are now providing a wide range of drone models in various sizes, weights and payload carrying capabilities to support the broad range of commercial applications.

- The change of drone regulations by the European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) is supporting the deployment of drones in various sectors like infrastructure, agriculture, transport, entertainment, and security among others.

- However, factors like strict regulations for beyond the visual line of sight operations of drones, security and safety concerns and lack of trained pilots are anticipated to hamper the growth of Europe drones market during the forecast period.

Key Market Trends



The Construction has the Highest Share in 2019



The construction segment currently has the highest share in 2019. The drone is changing the ways used for surveying land and fields traditionally. Drone surveying is also known as aerial surveys, are popular in the industry because of factors such as they provide faster, safer and cost-efficient way to survey at heights. The engineers, in the sector, are preferring aerial surveys for bridge inspection, roof inspection and large building construction. By eliminating manual at-height working, they reduce risk and enhance safety while working at high construction sites while the aerial shots which enable the construction engineer to take vital decisions. With the implementation of LIDAR or laser scanning sensor payloads, drones exceptionally provide detailed digital models of landscape, vegetation, buildings and other assets. In June 2019, Ordnance Survey, the national mapping agency for the United Kingdom employed Terra Drone Europe, to provide UAV based orthomosaic, digital terrain models (DTM) and digital surface models. With the growing demand for aerial surveying in the construction sector, several mapping and surveying drone service providers are procuring new drones with required payloads in the region. These factors are anticipated to propel the growth of the segment in the coming years.



The United Kingdom has the Largest Share in Europe Drones Market



The United Kingdom was the largest market for Drone in Europe in 2019. Drones are playing a growing role in several areas such as emergency services, construction etc. The government of the UK in collaboration with the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) are supporting the use of drones to meet personal needs. The number of drone operators in the country has grown rapidly in the past five years, with their number doubled in the past two years. In 2014, there were about 400 commercial drone operators in the country. However, as of October 2019, there are more than 5,000 operators. In 2018, five cities (Bradford, London, Preston, Southampton, and West Midland) across the United Kingdom took part in the Nesta initiative, which aimed to engage local authorities and businesses in integrating drones into public services and other commercial opportunities. Further, in March 2020, with the rise of coronavirus pandemic in the country, the UK government launched a fast track trial for delivery of vital medicines from the British mainland to the Isle of Wight using drones. Such initiatives from private and public sectors are anticipated to accelerate the penetration of drones in the UK airspace during the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape



The Europe drones market is highly fragmented, with several players accounting for significant amounts of shares in the market. Some of the prominent companies in the Europe drone market are Azure Drones SAS, Parrot Drones, Terra Drone, Onyx Scan Advanced LiDAR systems and AltiGator Unmanned Solutions. The companies are spending heavily on improving technology and introduce new features in the drones to support various commercial applications. For instance, In September 2019, Parrot drones Introduced drone with a smartphone-powered first-person view. The camera is powered with 4K-HDR 21 megapixel camera and comes with long-lasting battery life, which can be used for shooting advertisements and other entertainment applications. Launch of such advanced drones for various applications is anticipated help the companies expand their presence in the region. Furthermore, with the ease in drone regulations, many companies are entering into the drone industry of Europe, which is expected to further increase the competition among the coming in the coming future.



