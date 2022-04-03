Asia-Pacific Border Security Market: Report Analysis, Share, Revenue, Growth Rate With Forecast Overview 2022-2031

Japan, Japan, Sun, 03 Apr 2022 23:32:40 / Comserve Inc. / -- The Asia-Pacific border security market is anticipated to register a CAGR of over 5%, during the forecast period (2022-2031).



The Asia-Pacific border security market is anticipated to register a CAGR of over 5%, during the forecast period (2022-2031).

- The rising geopolitical instabilities, territorial conflicts, and illegal immigration in the Asia-Pacific region are driving the demand for advanced border security solutions.

- The increasing defense spending on surveillance aircraft, patrol aircraft, ground attack helicopters, transport helicopters, amphibious aircraft, marine vessels, armored patrol vehicles, and submarines for border security is also expected to drive the growth of the border security market during the forecast period.

- The upgrades and modernization of the existing border security infrastructure are also providing new market opportunities for the border security market.

- The Border Security Solutions market is witnessing technological innovations such as integration of a wide array of systems such as acoustic sensors, unmanned aerial vehicles, surveillance towers, etc. However, technological limitations in extreme weather conditions such as snowfall, fog, etc. are some of the barriers faced by the security system manufacturers.

Key Market Trends



Sea Platform Segment is Anticipated to Experience Significant Growth During the Forecast Period



Despite clearly defined boundaries, maritime disputes are common in places where countries compete over inhabited and uninhabited islands. Many Asia-Pacific nations have borders surrounded mostly by seas, such as South Korea, India, Saudi Arabia, Russia, China, and Japan. There are several disputes in the South China Sea amongst China, Taiwan, Vietnam, the Philippines, Japan, and Malaysia, which have overlapping claims. In the wake of all these issues, all these countries are focusing more on protecting their sea-based borders. In 2019, the China Electronics Technology Group unveiled its latest portfolio of maritime surveillance systems at the Langkawi Maritime and Aerospace Exhibition. These systems are expected to be deployed as floating and land-based maritime surveillance platforms having integrated information systems for enhanced situational awareness. The complex scenario wherein one country upgrades its naval armada to counter the fleet of the opposition has resulted in an arms race. Thus, countries are focusing on developing their sea-based surveillance capabilities, which is expected to drive the growth of the sea-based platforms segment during the forecast period.



South Asia Dominates the Asia-Pacific Border Security Market



Widespread geopolitical conflicts, such as the ongoing border infiltration issues between India and Pakistan, illegal human trafficking across the Indo-Bangladesh border, and force multiplication across the Indo–China border has necessitated the adoption of advanced border security systems to monitor the situation. China is investing significantly towards upgrading the capabilities of its border patrol units, as evident from the YoY growth in its defense spending and ongoing procurement programs for border security systems. Even smaller countries, such as Vietnam, the Philippines, and Australia, are upgrading their border forces for detecting, intercepting, and deterring the highly intricate network of human and arms trafficking. On this note, India is currently working on the Comprehensive Integrated Border Management System (CIBMS) expected to become fully functional by 2025-2026 over a 2000 km stretch on the national borders with Pakistan and Bangladesh to monitor and detect acts of intrusion. Such developments are envisioned to drive the market in focus during the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape



The market is moderately fragmented and features several local players besides global technology providers, such as FLIR Systems Inc., BAE Systems plc, China Electronics Technology Group, Defence Research and Development Organization, and Bharat Electronics Limited, among others. To foster the transfer of technology and enable the local manufacturers to gain expertise to design and manufacture advanced security systems, the government is formulating favorable initiatives such as the Make in India initiative. Local players in Asia are particularly threatening the global leaders, as they aim to provide an all-round solution at a fraction of the cost quoted by these global leaders, without compromising on quality or reliability.



