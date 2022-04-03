Ground-based Aircraft and Missile Defense Systems Market: Growth Analysis By Revenue, Size, Share, Scenario on Latest Trends, Types and Applications and Forecast: 2022-2031

Japan, Japan, Sun, 03 Apr 2022 23:24:47 / Comserve Inc. / -- The Ground-based Aircraft and Missile Defense Systems Market is expected to grow at a rate of over 5% during the forecast period 2022-2031.



The Ground-based Aircraft and Missile Defense Systems Market is expected to grow at a rate of over 5% during the forecast period 2022-2031.

- The current technological advancements in aircraft stealth technology and electronic warfare have necessitated the adoption of advanced aircraft and missile defense systems at strategically important military bases globally to sense, engage, and neutralize an incoming hostile asset or weapon prior to on-site detonation.

- The ongoing geopolitical rift amongst certain countries has led to an increase in instances of airspace violation for capturing critical surveillance data. Thus, several nations are investing in enhancing their defense capabilities by inducting new and improved variants of ground-based aircraft and missile defense systems to detect any such incursion into their airspace.

Key Market Trends



Missile Defense Systems to Exhibit The Highest Growth Rate During The Forecast Period



Due to increased military spending by developed and developing economies across the world, missile technology is witnessing rapid growth. Therefore, it becomes necessary for nations to safeguard their ground assets such as classified military bases, etc. from an incoming missile threat. On this note, in March 2019, the US conducted the successful firing of two interceptor missiles to counter an Inter-continental ballistic missile (ICBM). This launch was to test the upgraded capabilities of the existing Ground-Based Midcourse Defense Program worth USD 67 billion. Also, in April 2020, Russia test-fired the PL-19 Nudol Missile Defense System that provides protection against ballistic missiles and also works as an anti-satellite missile system.



European nations such as Germany and France are indigenously developing their missile defense systems to reduce the dependency on NATO and the US. Joint programs such as Patriot air defense systems are hindering the autonomous capability of European nations to modify or upgrade the weapon on their own. in 2020, Germany invited Lockheed Martin and MBDA to rebid for Taktisches Luftverteidigungssystem (TLVS) air defense program, and a new contract is expected during mid-2020.



North America to Dominate the Market During the Forecast Period



The defense budget of the major North American countries, such as the US and Canada, has witnessed a modest YoY growth over the last decade. The FY2021 US Defense Budget request of USD 740.5 billion is a 6.85% increase over the sanctioned spending for FY2020. The budget supports the irreversible implementation of the National Defense Strategy (NDS), which drives the Department of Defense's (DoD's) decision-making in reprioritizing resources and shifting investments to prepare for a potential future technology-intensive conflict.



With potential adversaries such as Israel, Russia, and China fielding an increasingly diverse, expansive, and modern range of regional offensive missile systems that can threaten US forces, its allies, and partners, the US DoD is actively expanding and modernizing the US regional missile defenses. The US has been testing improved variants of both the Aegis SM-3 and SM-6 missiles, and fielding a new sensor, to significantly increase Aegis missile defense capabilities. The US DoD also plans to improve the capability and reliability of the Ground-based Midcourse Defense (GMD) system. The upgrades include equipping recently deployed GBIs with an advanced booster and a more capable Exo-atmospheric Kill Vehicle (EKV). Such developments are envisioned to drive the growth prospects of the market in focus during the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape



The Ground-based Aircraft and Missile Defense Systems Market is a consolidated one with major players such as Lockheed Martin Corporation, Israel Aerospace Industries, Raytheon Technologies Corporation, Thales Group, and The Boeing Company dominating the market.



Many key players are adopting automated manufacturing to speed up the production of aircraft and missile defense system components. Raytheon Technologies Corporation is using robots to rapidly-produce LTAMDS radar for air and missile defense systems such as Patriot.



Market players are also focusing on collaboration with each other to ramp up production and facilitate the easy flow of technology and information. Boeing, Raytheon, and Lockheed Martin are reported working with US Missile Defense Agency (MDA) to develop the Multi Object Kill Vehicle (MOKV) future ballistic missile defense technology.



