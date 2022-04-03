Asia-Pacific Air Traffic Management Market: Research By Production, Revenue, Growth Rate, Sales Value, Industry Trends, Impact Factors, SWOT Analysis and Forecast: 2022-2031

Japan, Japan, Sun, 03 Apr 2022 23:17:20 / Comserve Inc. / -- The Asia-Pacific air traffic management market is expected to register a CAGR of over 10% during the forecast period.



- The growth in the markets of China and India is projected to be the biggest driver for the region. The rapid growth in the passenger traffic in Asia-Pacific is attracting investments into the market, as airports increase their passenger and flight handling capacities in tandem with the increasing passenger influx.

- With a positive outlook for the aviation industry in the Asia-Pacific in the next 10 years, airlines are increasing their fleet size to cater their services to more passengers by procuring more aircraft and adding more routes. This is increasing the number of flights to handle for the airports. As airspaces become busier, the necessity for better airspace management is increasing.

- In addition, the increasing emphasis on the modernization of the old ATM infrastructure is also driving the growth of the market in the Asia-Pacific.

Key Market Trends



Hardware Segment Held the Largest Market Share in 2019



The hardware segment in the Asia-Pacific air traffic management market accounted for a major share in 2019. The ongoing large-scale airport construction and expansion activities, especially in countries like China, India, Singapore, and Vietnam among others, have generated the demand for new air traffic management hardware. Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness the largest number of airport construction and expansion activities during the forecast period. In addition, several airports are also replacing aging hardware equipment with new advanced equipment to enhance the efficiency of air traffic management operations. The construction of new ATC towers during the forecast period will generate demand for ATC equipment. For instance, the construction of a new ATC tower in Kolkata airport, India, is expected to be completed before the end of 2020. However, the procurement and installation of communication, surveillance, and navigation equipment will be completed by 2021. ​ Such developments are anticipated to drive the growth of this segment during the forecast period.



China is Expected to Dominate the Market During the Forecast Period



During the forecast period, China is projected to dominate the market and will register the highest CAGR. The country also accounted for the highest market share among the other countries in Asia-Pacific in 2019. Between 2014-2019, China invested around USD 70 billion towards developing ground infrastructure and modernizing airports and air traffic management systems. As per IATA, China's aviation sector is projected to surpass that of the US and become the world's largest during the forecast period. Despite being equipped with some of the world's largest airports, the Civil Aviation Administration of China (CAAC) aims to add another 215 to reach a target of 450 by 2035. China envisions to construct an average of 14 airports annually until 2035 to help in transforming the country's aviation industry into a strategic asset of its economy. ​The construction of new airports would facilitate the creation of new routes and induction of new aircraft fleet to address the additional passenger traffic. Such developments would bolster the adoption of sophisticated air traffic management systems to ensure high levels of safety and operational efficiency in the country.

Competitive Landscape



The air traffic management market is fragmented, with many local as well international players providing various ATM hardware, software as well as services. ​ Adacel Technologies Limited, L3Harris Technologies Inc., SITA, Indra Sistemas SA, and Leidos are some of the prominent players in the market studied. Players providing the air traffic management solution to countries in Asia-Pacific will be benefitted by the fact that countries like India are focusing on the integration of Civil/Military Air Traffic Services to ensure uniformity in air-traffic control services at both the Civilian and Defence airports. ​This will provide them with new opportunities for business expansion. Innovation in the sector is growing, with the use of AI in airport operations and the development of smart digital towers for air traffic control. The implementation of such innovative products and services will further help the growth of the players in the market. Back in 2017, Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore (CAAS) awarded a contract to NATS to develop a smart digital tower prototype for Changi Airport The project lasted till the end of 2019 and allowed CAAS to evaluate the operational feasibility of adopting such a smart digital tower at Changi Airport in the future. Thus, the newer technologies are expected to provide growth opportunities for the players in the region in the years to come.



