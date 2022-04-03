Asia-Pacific Small Satellite Market: With Top Countries Data, Industry Analysis by Regions, Size, Share, Revenue, Prominent Players, Developing Technologies, Tendencies and Forecast: 2022-2031

Japan, Japan, Sun, 03 Apr 2022 22:56:27 / Comserve Inc. / -- The Asia-Pacific small satellite market is projected to grow with a CAGR of more than 15% during the forecast period.



The Asia-Pacific small satellite market is projected to grow with a CAGR of more than 15% during the forecast period.



- The increase in space investments in countries in China, Japan, India, and Australia among others is anticipated to drive the development and launch of small satellites in the region.

- Many companies are entering into the small satellite market owing to the diversification of applications for small satellites. Many start-ups are utilizing small satellites for telecommunication, space-based IoT, weather prediction, track assets, military surveillance, etc.

Click Here to Download Sample Report: https://www.sdki.jp/sample-request-86343



Key Market Trends



Nanosatellite Segment Accounted for a Major Market Share in 2019



The nanosatellite segment of the market currently has the highest share in the market and is anticipated to continue its dominance over the market during the forecast period. The growth of the segment is mainly due to the increasing programs of nanosatellites in the region. Nanosatellites are widely deployed for earth observation and satellite communication applications. Various countries like China, Japan, and India among others have been launching new nanosatellites. As a part of increasing its nanosatellite constellation to 50 satellites, in February 2019, Myriota partnered with Tyvak Nano-Satellite Systems, Inc. to develop and launch multiple satellites in 2019. These satellites will be used to provide direct-to-satellite Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity to its customers. Similarly, NanoAvionics was selected for manufacturing a 12U nano-satellite bus for the Singaporean research mission "Cathode-Less Micro Propulsion Satellite" (CaLeMPSat). Such missions are anticipated to accelerate the demand for nanosatellites in the coming year.



China had the Highest Market Share in the Asia-Pacific Small Satellite Market in 2019



China is investing heavily in the space-based capabilities and according to the China National Space Administration, the country intends to launch about 100 satellites by 2025 and transform itself into a world-leading space power by 2045. The country has launched approximately 40 nanosatellites during the 2018-2019 period. Various companies are investing in the development of small satellites to increase their satellite-based services. GalaxySpace, a communication satellite manufacturer announced to invest about USD 700 million to launch a constellation of small satellites to provide global 5G communications for the airline and maritime industries, emergency, and disaster responders, etc. China launched a new remote sensing satellite as a part of Jilin-1 satellite constellation in November 2019 for commercial application like geological disaster prevention, harvest assessment, and resource surveys. The government plans to launch 60 satellites by 2020 and 137 by 2030. Such long term plans are anticipated to propel the demand for small satellites in the country.

Get Exclusive Sample of This Report: https://www.sdki.jp/sample-request-86343​​​​​​​



Competitive Landscape



Some of the prominent players in the market are Indian Space Research Organisation, Beijing Commsat Technology Development Co., Ltd., Spacety, NanoAvionics, and Thales Group. Spacety is one of the major companies that provide 10, 20 to 50 kg, and 200 kg small satellite platforms to governments, research institutes, universities, and commercial companies. The company is currently developing MiniSar, a synthetic-aperture radar (SAR) satellite scheduled to be launched by the third quarter for 2020. There are many players in the market including several universities, government agencies, and the militaries that are launching their own satellites, thereby increasing the competition in the market. Also, the growth in satellite-based services in the region is propelling the partnership of service providers and the satellite manufacturers in the region, which is anticipated to increase the share and presence of the satellite manufacturers in the market.



Reasons to Purchase this report:



- The market estimate (ME) sheet in Excel format

- 3 months of analyst support

The dynamic nature of business environment in the current global economy is raising the need amongst business professionals to update themselves with current situations in the market. To cater such needs, Shibuya Data Count provides market research reports to various business professionals across different industry verticals, such as healthcare & pharmaceutical, IT & telecom, chemicals and advanced materials, consumer goods & food, energy & power, manufacturing & construction, industrial automation & equipment and agriculture & allied activities amongst others.

For more information, please contact:

Shibuya Data Count

Email: sales@sdki.jp

Tel: + 81 3 45720790

The post Asia-Pacific Small Satellite Market: With Top Countries Data, Industry Analysis by Regions, Size, Share, Revenue, Prominent Players, Developing Technologies, Tendencies and Forecast: 2022-2031 appeared first on Comserveonline.