LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, will list SpaceY (SPAY) on March 29, 2022. For all users of LBank Exchange, the SPAY/USDT trading pair officially available for trading at 20:00 (UTC+8) on March 29, 2022.





Figure 1: LBank Exchange Listed SpaceY (SPAY) on March 29, 2022



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/8378/119077_393fc998e4427ac9_002full.jpg

Believing that humanity must leave the cradle of Earth to evolve, SpaceY (SPAY) has developed the maze tower defense game SpaceY 2025. In it, players can use NFTs to develop and defend the human base on Mars. In doing so, they are rewarded with tokens as in-game currency. The SPAY token was listed on the LBank Exchange on March 29, 2022 at 20:00 (UTC+8) to further expand its global reach of the play2earn game and further realize the developers' vision of SpaceY 2025.

Introducing SpaceY

Earth is the cradle of human civilization, and the cradle is always fragile. For the continuation of human civilization, diving into the deep space of the universe is a problem mankind will face sooner or later. In a parallel universe as the world everyone lives in, SpaceY is the project of human Mars migration mission. In 2025, SpaceY plans to launch the first starship with the capacity of 100 passengers to Mars. Players with this premium ticket will get early access to the special features and experiences of the tower defense game SpaceY 2025.

The maze tower defense game created by SpaceY is combined with open-world RPG features built on the blockchain. The three main aspects of this game are exploration, defense and trade. SpaceY 2025 allows players to use NFTs to develop and defend the human settlement on Mars, while overcoming unknown challenges and revealing the secrets of the universe.

By contributing to colonization space exploration and defending mars, players will be rewarded with tokens as the in-game currency. Players can use their own strategies to build a Martian defense system to effectively defend against enemy invasion. On LANDS in the Mars base, which players can buy, different types of buildings can be placed, which bring advantage in the game over other players. Moreover, players can exchange their Martian assets with other players, buy and sell LANDS, buildings, towers and ores in SpaceY Marketplace.

With its metaverse NFT sandbox tower defense game, SpaceY enables users to colonize Mars with the power of blockchain while offering a rich gaming experience with multiple opportunities to earn money.

About SPAY Token

SPAY is a MetaSpace governance token. It allows majority holders to have DAO voting rights, and is used to purchase NFTs in SpaceY 2025. SPAY can also be obtained as a monthly prize reward based on user's overall ranking on the seasonal leaderboards.

SPAY will be listed on LBank Exchange at 20:00 (UTC+8) on March 29, 2022, investors who are interested in SpaceY investment can easily buy and sell SPAY token on LBank Exchange by then. The listing of SPAY on LBank Exchange will undoubtedly help it further expand its business and draw more attention in the market.

